ioXt Alliance : Strengthens Foothold in Commercial Lighting Industry

11/02/2020 | 09:08am EST

By adding major lighting manufacturers to growing roster and through continued connected device certification, industry leaders are advancing security in critical commercial lighting space

The ioXt Alliance, the Global Standard for IoT Security, announced today that leading commercial lighting manufacturers including Cree Lighting, Crestron, Distech Controls and Silvair have joined the Alliance to help advance IoT security within the industry. These new members add to other major companies already involved in the ioXt Alliance, including Legrand, LEEDARSON, and Acuity Brands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005310/en/

Commercial Lighting Sector Aligns with ioXt Alliance for IoT Security (Graphic: Business Wire)

Commercial Lighting Sector Aligns with ioXt Alliance for IoT Security (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The commercial lighting industry plays an integral role in smart buildings – which are increasingly becoming rooted in today’s infrastructure,” said Brad Ree, CTO of the ioXt Alliance. “Through impactful collaboration with influential industry leaders, we are further strengthening initiatives that directly advance security in commercial lighting and the smart products that ultimately bring these buildings to life. Our joint efforts will introduce greater transparency around the certification of current and future IoT devices on the market and ultimately create a safer ecosystem for today's manufacturers and end users alike.”

Steve Roe, Vice President of Indoor Controls Solutions at Acuity Brands, stated, “Acuity Brands seeks to meet and exceed security regulations and guidelines, so we are pleased to work with the ioXt Alliance to test and certify our products given their expertise and vision. Further, cybersecurity threats are evolving at a fast pace, and professional collaborations between Acuity Brands and other reputable and respected members of the ioXt Alliance allow all parties to stay educated and prepared for future threats.”

The ioXt Alliance’s Certification Program evaluates products against eight different ioXt pledge principles that define the required levels of security needed for specific devices. The tests are complete via manufacturer attestation or one of the Alliance's four Authorized Labs and products deemed secure are given the ioXt SmartCert label. Connected products such as Acuity Brands’ nLight ECLYPSE™ Lighting Controller, LEEDARSON’s Tunable White Bulb and Distech Controls' ECLYPSE ECY-S1000 Connected System Controller have all been certified through the ioXt Alliance Certification Program and have earned the SmartCert label, with more certified products on the horizon.

“Our customers wrap their brand names around LEEDARSON’s IoT offerings to extend their own commercial product portfolios, and they expect excellence when it comes to reliability, quality and security,” said Luuk Van't Hoff, Deputy Sales Director, LEEDARSON, Lighting, North America. “As we innovate and fuel intelligent connections across multi-protocol standards, platforms and ecosystems, it’s critical we work with reputable security partners like the ioXt Alliance to give our stakeholders the confidence and assurance that LEEDARSON lighting solutions both meet and exceed certification benchmarks.”

“Legrand believes security is critical to the future of the lighting controls industry,” said Tom Lowery, President of the Building Controls Systems Division of Legrand. “We are proud to be members of the ioXt Alliance and are very excited about the Certification Program the organization has created. The eight ioXt pledge principles create a clear path for setting the industry standards in cybersecurity and build confidence as we increase the connectivity of devices and networks.”

To learn more about the ioXt Alliance and how to get involved, follow us on LinkedIn or visit: https://www.ioxtalliance.org/.

About the ioXt Alliance

The ioXt Alliance is the Global Standard for IoT Security. Backed by the biggest names in technology and device manufacturing, including Google, Amazon, T-Mobile, Comcast and more, the ioXt Alliance is the only industry led, global IoT device security and certification program in the world. Devices with the ioXt SmartCert gives consumers and retailers greater confidence in a highly connected world.

© Business Wire 2020

