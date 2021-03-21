ironSource to go public through $11.1 bln merger with Thoma Bravo-backed SPAC

March 21 (Reuters) - Advertising technology firm ironSource
agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check company
backed by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, at an implied pro
forma equity value of about $11.1 billion, the companies said in
a statement on Sunday.
The deal with Thoma Bravo Advantage, a special
purpose acquisition company (SPAC), is expected to provide
ironSource up to $2.3 billion in cash proceeds, including an
oversubscribed PIPE (private investment in public equity) of
$1.3 billion and $1 billion of cash held in the trust account of
Thoma Bravo Advantage.
IronSource, one of Israel's most valuable private tech
companies, provides developers a platform to acquire users and
display ads within mobile-phone games.
Founded in 2010, it began as a team of five developers
building consumer applications and has grown to operate in
cities including London, New York, Beijing, Bangalore, Seoul and
Tokyo, reaching 1.5 billion monthly users in 2018.
Thoma Bravo was one of the first technology-focused buyout
firms to join Wall Street's SPAC craze earlier this year, when
Thoma Bravo Advantage raised $1 billion in its initial public
offering (IPO).
A SPAC is a shell company that raises funds in an IPO with
the aim of acquiring a private company, which then becomes
public as result of the merger.
SPACs have emerged as one of Wall Street's most popular
investment vehicles and the first two months of 2021 saw record
M&A activity involving blank-check firms, with 70 deals worth
more than $150 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Aishwarya Nair in
Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft and Peter Cooney)