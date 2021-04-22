Log in
jCyte Inc. : Announces Presentations at the 2021 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting

04/22/2021 | 03:10pm EDT
jCyte Inc., a biotech company dedicated to preserving and restoring vision in patients with retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and other degenerative retinal disorders, announced today podium and poster presentations at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting, held May 1-7, 2021.

jCell is a first-in-class investigational treatment for RP which has received FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation. In addition to RMAT designation, jCell has received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

“We are excited to have the opportunity to present significant additional data from our Phase 2b study evaluating our investigational therapy jCell in retinitis pigmentosa at ARVO as well as important validation work on our Low Luminance Mobility Test (LLMT),” said Dr. Shannon Blalock, Chief Executive Officer, jCyte. “This year’s virtual ARVO scientific program provides a fantastic opportunity and platform to share these important clinical updates with the ophthalmology community.”

Details of the presentations are below:

Title: Intravitreal Injection of Allogeneic Human Retinal Progenitor Cells (hRPC) for Treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa: A Prospective Randomized Controlled Phase 2b Trial
Date: Saturday, May 1, 2021
Time: 3:15 pm to 4:45 pm ET
Session Title: Retinitis Pigmentosa Clinical
Format: Podium Presentation
Presenter: David Liao, MD, Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group

Title: Predictive Relationship of OCT Characteristics for Efficacy in an Intravitreal Injection of Allogeneic Human Retinal Progenitor Cells (hRPC) for the Treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa
Date: Sunday, May 2, 2021
Time: 9:00 – 10:45 am ET
Session Title: Retinitis Pigmentosa/Retinal Prostheses
Format: Poster Presentation
Presenter: Sunil Srivastava, MD, Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute

Title: Feasibility of Ellipsoid Zone Quantification as Identified on Optical Coherence Tomography Using a Customized Software Algorithm in the Clinical Trial of Allogeneic Human Retinal Progenitor Cells (hRPC) for the Treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa
Date: Sunday, May 2, 2021
Time: 9:00 – 10:45 am ET
Session Title: Retinitis Pigmentosa/Retinal Prostheses
Format: Poster Presentation
Presenter: Peter M. Kaiser, Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute

Title: Validation of a Low Luminance Mobility Test (LLMT) for Retinitis Pigmentosa
Date: Friday, May 7, 2021
Time: 2:15pm – 4:00pm ET
Session Title: Visual Impairment: Reading and Selected Topics
Format: Poster Presentation
Presenter: Rebecca Kammer, OD, UCI GHEI Ophthalmology

The posters and on-demand replay of the podium presentation will be available on the jCyte Media section of the website at www.jcyte.com, after the presentation time.

About Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)

Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a rare, genetic condition that progressively destroys the rod and cone photoreceptors in the retina. It often strikes people in their teens, with many patients rendered legally blind by middle age. Worldwide, over 2 million individuals are estimated to suffer from the disease, including approximately 100,000 people in the U.S., making it the leading cause of inheritable blindness.

About jCyte, Inc.

jCyte, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the development of its first-in-class regenerative cell therapy, jCell, for retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and other retinal degenerative disorders. The treatment is minimally invasive and given as an intravitreal injection. There are currently no FDA approved therapies for RP. The company is pioneering a new era of regenerative therapies to address the significant unmet medical needs of patients suffering from a broad set of retinal degenerative diseases. For more information, visit www.jcyte.com.


© Business Wire 2021
