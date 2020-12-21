Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

“60 Minutes” Shares Story of Global Nonprofit that Trains African Prisoners to Become Lawyers

12/21/2020 | 11:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Justice Defenders’ innovative model presents a unique solution to lack of legal representation

60 Minutes – the oldest and most watched television newsmagazine in America– featured nonprofit Justice Defenders in an episode aired Dec. 20, 2020. Justice Defenders trains people in prison and prison staff to become paralegals and lawyers to provide legal services for themselves and others. They are partnered with the University of London, which provides the formal law education.

Internationally recognized reporter and CNN News anchor Anderson Cooper traveled to Kenya to speak with Founder Alexander McLean and to see Justice Defenders’ work firsthand. He visited prisons and met with the paralegals and legal scholars to learn more about the nonprofit’s legal education, training and practices within defenseless communities.

In the special, former prisoner, Morris Kaberia, shared his story of successfully representing himself, appealing his conviction and overturning his lifelong sentence after spending 13 years in prison. A law graduate, Isaac Ndegwa Kimaru, a prisoner in Kenya who was given a second chance to complete his law degree with the University of London through Justice Defenders and currently advocates for other prisoners in court, also shared his story.

McLean articulated his belief that justice can be achieved when the power of the law is put into the hands of the poor. His work is rooted in a core belief of creating equal access to fair trials and justice, or as they like to call it, "bridging the justice gap."

Since its founding in 2007, Justice Defenders has served nearly 40,000 imprisoned clients with free legal advice, and 341 auxiliary paralegals are running legal practices at 46 prisons in Uganda and Kenya. According to McLean, there is still much more work to do.

"In 10 years, we hope to have served 1 million defenseless individuals from people in prison in East Africa to refugee communities across Europe and wrongfully charged prisoners in America,” said McLean. “We want to protect rights while addressing wrongs.”

About Justice Defenders:

Founded in 2007 as African Prisons Project, Justice Defenders is a registered UK charity and U.S. nonprofit with nearly 350 people working across four African countries. Learn more on their website, www.justice-defenders.org


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
04:50pIBM : Selected for Department of Defense Award to Support Advancing the United States Microelectronics Technology Design Capabilities
PR
04:50pATARI : announces the launch of a capital increase through private placement
GL
04:50pTRONICS MICROSYSTEMS : Half year results as of september 30, 2020
AN
04:49pWILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : EU regulators to investigate $30 billion Aon, Willis Towers deal
RE
04:49pGTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ : receives an order for the tank design of four new LNG Carriers
PU
04:49pAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Middle East Insurance Company Plc
BU
04:47pMERCIALYS : Sells the Asnières Monoprix Site for a Net Sales Price of Euro 30.8 Million
BU
04:47pDYNAMIC ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS : (DAS) Contributes 94,000 PPE Masks to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP)
BU
04:46pKilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island, residents urged indoors
RE
04:46pIndustrial Machinery Manufacturing Industry | Discover, Track, Compare, Evaluate Companies on BizVibe
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brexit clouds airline ownership as Spanish-led fix rebuffed
2Shell to write down assets again, taking cuts to more than $22 billion
3ACCOR : Air France KLM, Getlink shares slide as Europe closes doors to UK on COVID fears
4INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL CORP : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein
5ALLIANZ SE : Naturgy mulls joint bid for WPD with Allianz -Expansion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ