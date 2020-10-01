Speaking at the opening session of the 4th Legislative Year of the 27th Term of the GNAT, President Erdoğan said: 'After so many attacks and shocks, the Turkish economy has reached a structure that is more resistant to vulnerabilities and more prepared for crises. Many states, including the developed ones, could not prevent the shock that started in healthcare services during the pandemic from spreading to their entire economies and administrative systems. Positively diverging from others in all these areas, Turkey has become the rising star of its region and the world.'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered the opening speech of the 4th Legislative Year of the 27th Term of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (GNAT).

President Erdoğan said: 'The economy is one of the most targeted aspects of Turkey during the intense attacks that started with Gezi Events. Finally, we spoiled the game on our economy over exchange rates in August 2018, and we attained a very strong outlook in 2019.

As a matter of fact, the current account balance had a surplus of $8.8 billion last year. Inflation went down to 11.8 per cent. The ratio of budget deficit to national income fell below 3 per cent. Again, with our exports reaching $181 billion in 2019, we ranked 6th among 50 countries in the world in terms of export growth. Thus, we have brought our share in world exports closer to 1 per cent.

'DURING THE PANDEMIC, OUR PRIORITY WAS TO PROTECT THE HEALTH OF OUR NATION'

Despite all the unfavorable events, we have set off for 2020 with great hopes after 2019, when we kept the annual growth rate close to 1 per cent. The growth rate of 4.4 per cent we achieved in the first quarter of this year was an indicator of our progress towards our goals with determination.

In such a climate, we were caught by the coronavirus pandemic, which affected our country as well as the whole world. During the pandemic, our priority was surely to protect the health of our nation. In addition, we tried to ensure that our economy survived the pandemic with the least damage thanks to the support packages we introduced. The total economic amount of the supports and packages we have introduced so far has reached 495 billion Turkish liras; that is approximately 10 per cent of our national income.

Under the roof of the social protection shield, we have paid more than 35 billion Turkish liras outright for our nation and economy. In this context, we have transferred nearly 19 billion Turkish liras of funds to our employees so far through a short-time working allowance. We have utilized almost 4.5 billion Turkish liras for the cash wage support we introduced to protect employment. We actively made use of the unemployment allowance and offered support of 3.6 billion Turkish liras for the benefit of our people.

While the Social Security Institution (SGK) and Social Security Organization for Artisans and Self-Employed (Bağ-Kur) payments that were deferred reached 40 billion Turkish liras, tax payments reached almost 30 billion Turkish liras. We have supported our economy through methods such as tax reductions, force majeure practices, and limit increases for Credit Guarantee Fund. Promoting public banks, we have ensured that more than 267 billion Turkish liras of funds are transferred to our economy. We have ensured that the financing needs of every segment of society are met through methods such as individual needs support, tradesman support, business maintenance support, corporate, and personal loan deferral.

'ALL LEADING INDICATORS OF THE THIRD QUARTER DEMONSTRATE THAT THE ECONOMY HAS BEEN RECOVERING RAPIDLY'

Surely, the negative growth of 9.9 per cent in the second quarter of the year is saddening. However, when we look at the general outlook, Turkey has left behind this process with an economic shrinkage far below the average of OECD and the European Union. Thank Allah, all leading indicators of the third quarter demonstrate that the economy has been recovering rapidly and the loss will be compensated in a short time. Each index and data disclosed supports this outlook and brings it forward.

Our aim is to achieve a V-shaped recovery and to end this year with positive growth. The growth rate we have designated for the next year is 5.8 per cent. Actually, we have chosen to keep the expectation at a cautious level although we believe that there will be greater growth. After so many attacks and shocks, the Turkish economy has reached a structure that is more resistant to vulnerabilities and more prepared for crises.

'TURKEY HAS BECOME THE RISING STAR OF ITS REGION AND THE WORLD'

Many states, including the developed ones, could not prevent the shock that started in healthcare services during the pandemic from spreading to their entire economies and administrative systems. Positively diverging from others in all these areas, Turkey has become the rising star of its region and the world.

OECD has shown the Turkish economy as the world's third least-affected economy by the pandemic in the world. We are in a better position than the developed and developing countries even regarding the partial increase in the budget deficit. The fact that we have climbed 10 steps and ranked the 33rd in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index shows the success of our structural reforms.

'WE WILL MAKE SURE THAT TURKEY ATTAINS ITS GOALS OF 2023 IN THE FIELD ECONOMY AS IN EVERY OTHER FIELD'

We have built the New Economic Program for the next three years on an innovative, highly value-added, export-oriented, and inclusive development model. We will make sure that Turkey, Allah willing, attains its goals of 2023 in the field economy as in every other field.

A definitive treatment has not yet been found for this disease, which started in China and spread to the world in a short time. Although vaccine studies have reached a certain level, it is clear that time is needed to establish the infrastructure that will encompass all of humanity. Besides closely following the vaccine studies of other countries, Turkey is also making intensive efforts to produce its own vaccine.

When we look at other countries' methods for fighting against the pandemic in the world, we see that Turkey is ahead of many of them. Of course, the great transformation we have realized in the field of healthcare and the infrastructure we have built in the last 18 years have a great contribution to this positive picture. The bed capacity of the hospitals that we have put into service only since March when the pandemic began to spread across our country is now over 15 thousand. With Allah's permission, we will carry this pleasant outlook in healthcare another step further by inaugurating the City Hospital in Konya tomorrow.

The number of our healthcare professionals has reached 1 million 100 thousand as well, which makes up the highest rate of employment in public service. If Turkey had not improved its healthcare system and capacity to this extent, God forbid, it could have been completely defeated by this pandemic. I would like to take this opportunity to extend my gratitude once again to our healthcare professionals who have been selflessly fulfilling their duties during the pandemic period. By joining hands as the state and people, we will hopefully defeat this evil.

'TURKEY HAS TRULY MAINTAINED A NOBLE STANCE AT HOME AND ABROAD DURING THE PANDEMIC PERIOD'

In addition to fighting against the pandemic and continuing to provide services to our citizens uninterruptedly, we have also responded to the calls for aid of 153 different countries and 8 international organizations. Moreover, we have brought back almost 100 thousand of our citizens from 141 different countries across the world, where they were residing temporarily, through the air, land, and sea bridges we have built. Besides that, we have enabled 5 thousand 500 foreigners from 67 different countries to return to their countries.

During the pandemic period, in which even developed countries left their citizens to their own devices, Turkey has truly maintained a noble stance at home and abroad. Neither our country nor the world has been able to completely overcome the pandemic yet. Our country has managed to keep the process under control thanks to the timely precautions we have adopted and the effective treatment protocols we have developed. We will continue this fight until the day the pandemic is no longer a threat naturally or through medical treatment.

Our strongest and most effective measure against the pandemic is still the elements which are hygiene, masks, and distance that we abbreviate as TAMAM. With Allah's permission, we will defeat this virus together and continue to walk arm in arm toward a future filled with health, peace, prosperity, and well-being.

With these sentiments, I would like to once again wish the 4th Legislative Year of the 27th Term of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey to be auspicious for our country, people, and members of the parliament. I wish you ease with your work in the Assembly.'