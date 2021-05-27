Log in
"Digitalisation, now!": Webinars for digitalisation of small and medium-sized businesses

05/27/2021 | 05:23am EDT
Digital tools are becoming increasingly necessary for businesses, and their transformative effect was most pronounced during the Covid-19 pandemic which changed the way of work overnight. Digitalization is here and will remain, and the success of businesses will depend on their readiness for digital transformation. Although there is a myth that digitalization is a complex process that requires expertise, on the contrary, it is a very simple process which will quickly turn your operation around.
Makedonski Telekom starts with a series of webinars - 'Digitalization, now! 'for the right steps for digital transformation and bringing digital services closer to small and medium-sized enterprises. The first webinar, which will be held on 3 June at 11:00 hrs, will present the results of the survey on Digital Index of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, which was conducted for the first time in Macedonia by Telecom in cooperation with IPSOS Macedonia.
All interested in visiting this webinar, which will take place online via WebEx, can register at the following link.
Makedonski Telekom continues to educate, inspire and support small and medium-sized companies in the digitalization process.

Follow us on LinkedIn register for the webinars and discover the potential of digital tools.
Next webinars:

  • Digital office, everywhere - 10 June 2021
  • Are you on Internet? - 17 June 2021
  • Invoices and signatures on a click - 24 June 2021
  • No efficiency without security - 1 July 2021
  • Digitalisation - optimisation - 8 July 2021

Disclaimer

Makedonski Telekom AD published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 09:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS