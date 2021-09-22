Log in
“From the IoT to Blockchains. The Era of Data Platforms”: a digital partner of the Abruzzo Region on ...

09/22/2021 | 04:22am EDT
20-09-2021

What results can be concretely achieved thanks to the use of new technologies and how does one rebuild a potential IoT supply chain? Answering these questions during the fifth segment of the Innovation Agritour on September 22nd are the Abruzzo Region, the PGI Potato Safeguard consortium, and AlmavivA, which, with the Region, has built a platform that makes it possible to shorten distances within supply chains, provide functional and easy-to-use services for operators in the agricultural industry, and help consumers with traceability.

Register for the event.

Disclaimer

AlmavivA S.p.A. published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 08:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS