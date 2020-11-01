“Getter Robot Arc" Finally Becomes an Anime!

The last "Getter Robot" by Ken Ishikawa is going through an era of stagnation and chaos!

The hit manga series "Getter Robot" by Go Nagai and Ken Ishikawa, which has been running since 1974, is now in its 46th year.

The final chapter of the series, "Getter Robot Arc", has finally been made into an anime! A teaser visual and the first PV have been released.

“Getter Robot Arc” is the final installment in the "Getter Robot Saga" manga series by Go Nagai and Ken Ishikawa, which began in 1974.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201101005061/en/

image1 (Graphic: Business Wire)

What is "Getter Robot Saga"?

“Getter Robot Saga” is the generic term for the Getter Robot series, which began with “Getter Robot”. The original “Getter Robot” was a milestone in the history of coalescing robots. After that, the spirit of "transformation" was inherited in many other works.

“Getter Robot” was followed by "Getter Robot G" (1975~), "Getter Robot Go" (1991~), "Shin Getter Robot" (1997~), and "Getter Robot Arc" started to be serialized in Futabasha's “Super Robot Magazine”, an extra issue of Action Pizzazz, in 2001.

After that, Ken Ishikawa passed away suddenly. Both "Getter Robot Arc" and "Getter Robot Saga" became unfinished masterpieces.

Finally, "Getter Robot Arc" is coming to life!

The anime to be produced this time is a work that reflects the characteristics of the original work more strongly.

The teaser visual depicts the story's main character, Takuma Nagare, the main Robot, Getter Arc, and Hayato Jin, the first pilot of Getter Robot, who is also deeply involved in the series.

In the first PV, the song 'HEATS' by Hironobu Kageyama, that is very popular in the OVA "Getter Robot - The Last Day", is newly recorded in the new version 'HEATS 2021', and you can see the Getter Arc in action.

The animation will be produced by Bee∙Media, the creator of the OVA "Getter Robot Series", and will be directed by Jun Kawagoe, who has worked on "Getter Robot - The Last Day", "Shin Getter Robo vs Neo Getter Robo", and “New Getter Robo”.

It has been 46 years since the series was born. The Getter Robot's exuberant "hot spirit" will break through the current stagnation and chaos.

Don't miss it!

Animation ”Getter Robot Arc”

Animated in summer, 2021

Staff

Original work: Go Nagai and Ken Ishikawa

Director: Jun Kawagoe

Animation Production: Bee∙Media

Official Website

“Getter Robot Arc” Official Website: getterrobot-arc.com

Copyright

*if you would like to post an image, please include this:

“Getter Robot Arc”

©Go Nagai-Ken Ishikawa/DynamicPlanning-Shin Saotome Labo

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201101005061/en/