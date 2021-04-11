Log in
“Godzilla vs. Kong” Continues to Dominate the Global Box Office, Amassing Over $350 Million in Its First Weeks

04/11/2021 | 12:11pm EDT
On the heels of its massive opening numbers, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “Godzilla vs. Kong” continues to overtake the global box office, surpassing $350 million in just over two weeks, with numerous markets around the world still to open in the midst of the pandemic. The announcement was made today by Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

Overall, the film has earned $357.8 million and counting. Domestically, the film has earned an impressive $69.5 million, with major markets continuing to widen their theater capacities and with much of Canada still working to safely open in more cities. Internationally, “Godzilla vs. Kong” has amassed a whopping $288.3 million, thanks in large part to moviegoers in China, where Legendary handled the film’s release, still driving the box office up, and outstanding results in Australia, Mexico, Russia, South East Asia and the Middle East, in particular.

The film is also available in the U.S. on HBO Max for another 19 days and has set viewership records on the platform.

Emmerich said, “We’re thrilled that ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ is bringing audiences back into theaters where they are open around the world, and also delivering for our HBO Max subscribers in their homes here in the U.S. It’s truly a pleasure for all of us at Warner Bros. and HBO Max to be able to thank and congratulate Adam, Legendary and the entire 'GvK' team on the great results for this terrific movie.”

About “Godzilla vs. Kong”

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures comes the long-awaited showdown between two icons in the epic adventure “Godzilla vs. Kong,” directed by Adam Wingard.

Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The initial confrontation between the two Titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

The film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, with Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir.

Wingard directed from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, story by Terry Rossio and Michael Dougherty & Zach Shields, based on the character “Godzilla” owned and created by TOHO CO., LTD. The film was produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, Jon Jashni, Thomas Tull and Brian Rogers, with Jay Ashenfelter, Herbert W. Gains, Dan Lin, Roy Lee, Yoshimitsu Banno and Kenji Okuhira executive producing.

The director’s behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Ben Seresin, production designers Owen Paterson and Thomas S. Hammock, editor Josh Schaeffer, costume designer Ann Foley and visual effects supervisor John “DJ” DesJardin. The music is by Tom Holkenborg.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present a Legendary Pictures Production, A Film By Adam Wingard, “Godzilla vs. Kong.” The film is available in the U.S. on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos on supported devices for 31 days from theatrical release.


