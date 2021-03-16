Log in
“Inspired Execution” Podcast Season Two Launches Featuring Leaders From Cisco, PayPal, Goldman Sachs, and More

03/16/2021 | 11:02am EDT
New Episodes Return Today Focusing on How to Spark Transformation, Overcome Challenges and Celebrate Innovation

DataStax today announced the second season of the Inspired Execution podcast. Inspired Execution features global technology leaders on their journeys to scaling multi-billion dollar businesses, while inspiring their teams. Each episode will focus on recurring themes conveyed through guest's stories including customer experiences, speed & agility, education, and cultivating diverse & inclusive environments.

In the first episode of season two, host Chet Kapoor, DataStax Chairman and CEO, sits down with Jacqueline Guichelaar, Group Chief Information Officer at Cisco, to discuss how Cisco is scaling their infrastructure to meet user experiences and power modern data apps.

"I am honored to speak with tech leaders who work hard every day to inspire their teams while building data-driven businesses with velocity and scale. It's not an easy task. My hope is that we inspire the next generation of leaders and help solve challenges as they modernize their industries," said Chet Kapoor.

Fresh off its successful inaugural season that featured executives from AT&T, Banco Santander, FedEx, Home Depot, and T-Mobile, the second season of Inspired Execution continues with an impressive line-up of guests from many of the world's largest enterprises across the technology, financial services, education, and travel industries.

Coming up, Kapoor will be joined by Ravi Radhakrishnan, Chief Information Officer of Commercial Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking at Wells Fargo, on Tuesday, March 23 and Piyush Gupta, CEO of DBS Bank, on Tuesday, March 30.

Other Inspired Execution season two guests include:

The podcast series is available on InspiredExecution.com, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.

Listen to the first episode of season two to find out how to inspire your team!

Click to Tweet: Season 2 of #InspiredExecution premiers today! @DataStax Chairman and CEO @ChetKapoor sits down with @JacquiGF12 of @Cisco to discuss how they're scaling their infrastructure to meet modern user experiences. dtsx.io/3gurcTD

Resources

Website: Inspired Execution
Season 1 Recap: Believe. Inspire. Execute.

About DataStax

DataStax is the open, multi-cloud stack for modern data apps. DataStax gives enterprises the freedom of choice, simplicity, and true cloud economics to deploy massive data, delivered via APIs, powering rich interactions on multi-cloud, open source and Kubernetes.

DataStax is built on proven Apache Cassandra™, Apache Pulsar™ streaming, and the Stargate open source API platform. DataStax Astra is the new stack for modern data apps as-a-service, built on the scale-out, cloud-native, open source K8ssandra.

DataStax powers modern data apps for 500 of the world’s most demanding enterprises including The Home Depot, T-Mobile, Intuit and half of the Fortune 100.

© 2021 DataStax, All Rights Reserved. DataStax is a registered trademark of DataStax, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Apache, Apache Cassandra, Cassandra, Apache Pulsar, Pulsar and Apache Kafka are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation or its subsidiaries in Canada, the United States, and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2021
