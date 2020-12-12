Log in
“It is extremely wrong to let the long-standing Turkey-EU relations become a hostage to the tricks of one or two states”

12/12/2020 | 10:15am EST
Speaking at the opening ceremony of Manisa-Akhisar Beltway, President Erdoğan said: 'It is extremely wrong to let the long-standing Turkey-EU relations become a hostage to the tricks of one or two states. The EU must as soon as possible break free of the grip it was intentionally dragged into by Greece and Greek Cypriots. No good can come out of attempts to otherize, exclude, or punish Turkey because of its just cause. No matter what the resolutions may be, Turkey will continue to contribute to global peace and serenity.'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a speech via videoconference at the opening ceremony of Manisa-Akhisar Beltway.

'EVERY PENNY INVESTORS BRING MEANS AN ADDITIONAL CONTRIBUTION TO ACHIEVING DEVELOPMENT GOALS'

Noting that the amount of foreign investment Turkey has attracted over the past 18 years amounts to almost half of its total public investments in the same period of time, President Erdoğan said: 'This amount is of course not enough. If only it were two times, three times, 10 times bigger because every penny investors bring means an additional contribution to achieving development goals.'

Highlighting the importance of international investments in terms of national development and growth, President Erdoğan pointed out that countries which are today classified as 'developed' are actually the ones that are able to attract the largest amount of international investment.

'NO GOOD CAN COME OUT OF ATTEMPTS TO OTHERIZE OR EXCLUDE TURKEY BECAUSE OF ITS JUST CAUSE'

Stressing that Turkey has always exerted great efforts in order to settle issues with the EU through dialogue in good faith, President Erdoğan stated: 'It is extremely wrong to let the long-standing Turkey-EU relations become a hostage to the tricks of one or two states. The EU must as soon as possible break free of the grip it was intentionally dragged into by Greece and Greek Cypriots. No good can come out of attempts to otherize, exclude, or punish Turkey because of its just cause. No matter what the resolutions may be, Turkey will continue to contribute to global peace and serenity.'

Underlining that Ankara's efforts to further raise Turkey's democratic standards will continue as has been the case for the past 18 years, President Erdoğan added: 'We are about to wrap up our preparations for judicial and economic reforms. We are going to create an environment that offers improved investment climate and increased predictability helping investors get rid of hesitations. We have trust in ourselves and our nation. Relying on our potential and not brooding too much over biased and non-objective resolutions, we will determinedly walk towards our targets with determination.'

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 12 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2020 15:14:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
