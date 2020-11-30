Log in
“Mental Health + Aging Forum” to Highlight Solutions & Resources for Older Adults Still Impacted by COVID-19

11/30/2020 | 02:57pm EST
Hosted by the Council on Aging, Regional Experts Convene to Share Research and Insights for Orange County Caregivers, Residents and Facility Staff to Help Older Adults Cope as Pandemic Continues

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:The pandemic has created uncertainty and new barriers for older adults, family members, caregivers and aging services providers. The Mental Health + Aging Forum, presented by the Council on Aging - Southern California, will discuss the impact of COVID-19 on older adults living independently and in Long-Term Care facilities.
  
 Topics will focus on best practices to manage mental and physical health care, cope with increased stressors, access to resources, and how to reduce risk of occurrence among our older adult residents.
  
 This forum will be beneficial for healthcare and aging service professionals, older adults, family members, caregivers and Long-Term Care facility staff.
  
WHEN:Tuesday, December 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT
  
MEDIA RSVP:Justine Houston-Brown – justine@rocket-science.com or (909) 660-2173
  
WHERE:Virtual Zoom Event
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mental-health-aging-forum-registration-125195062803
  
WHY:Mental and emotional challenges are typically under-identified by healthcare professionals and adults themselves – and certain stigmas make people reluctant to seek help. As the impact of COVID-19 isolation and social distancing on older adults in Orange County continues, the Mental Health + Aging Forum seeks to educate both the caregivers and professional staff actively caring for this population. In doing so, audiences can become aware of the resources and services available to counter the effects of the pandemic.
  
 The forum is made possible by The Council on Aging – Southern California – a trusted nonprofit 501 (c)(3) organization since 1973   which provides unbiased information, programs, and services to more than 290,000 seniors and disabled adults annually across Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Inyo and Mono counties – due to funding provided by the OC Health Care Agency (OCHCA), Behavioral Health Services, Prevention & Intervention, Mental Health Services Act/Prop. 63. More information on the Health + Aging Forum can be found here.
  
SPEAKERS:The event will welcome regional experts to address various topics and share research and insights as the pandemic continues.
  
 MICHELLE PARK, MD
Psychiatrist for the Council on Aging - Southern California ReConnect EISOA Program
Dr. Park will discuss COVID-19 in Orange County and how it relates to older adults. She will focus on the physical and mental concerns of living independently and will offer resources to counter fear, stress and isolation.
  
 TONY CHICOTEL
Attorney with the California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform (CANHR)
Chicotel will focus on the status of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, resources for residents, family members and facility staff. The goal is to reduce negative outcomes, access services and counter the effects of the pandemic.
  
 JAMES MCKINNELL, MD
Board Certified Infectious Disease Specialist, SHEA, IDA; President of Expert Stewardship
Dr. McKinnell will offer scientific-based information about patterns of disease and infection, how to properly use PPE, and how to reduce the risk of occurrence among older adults and those working with older adult populations.
  
VISUALS:• Visuals of expert speakers
 ▪ Dr. Michelle Park
 ▪ Tony Chicotel
 ▪ Dr. James McKinnell
 • Presentation slides and data
 *materials can be sent to media post-event as follow-up

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b659746-3503-435e-adaf-30a8a1681891


Primary Logo

Mental Health + Aging Forum Speakers

Hosted by the Council on Aging, regional experts convene during the Mental Health + Aging Forum to share research and insights for Orange County caregivers, residents and facility staff to help older adults cope as pandemic continues.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
