“New To The Street” TV Announces Business Guest Interviews Being Broadcasted on Bloomberg TV, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s “New To The Street” TV announces the broadcasting of its business TV show, Saturday, May 15, 2021 on Bloomberg TV at 6:00 PM ET.



“New To The Street’s” TV line-up features the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1) ZK Inter n ational, Inc ’s (NASDAQ: ZKIN) and its blockchain technology subsidiary “xSigma”($SIG) with Alex Lebed, CTO;

2) American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) with Ryan Fishoff, CEO;

3) Winners Inc. (OTC: WNRS) and its subsidiary, VegasWINNERS, Inc., with Wayne Allyn Root, CEO;

4) InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC: INND) with CEO Matthew Moore

“New To The Street” TV interviews Mr. Alex Lebed, the Chief Technology Officer, at ZK International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) who talks about its subsidiary’s xSigma ($SIG) blockchain technology. Mr. Lebed talks to the show’s viewers about ZKIN’s wholly-owned xSigma Corporation which develops innovative software solutions that support the Company’s core operations while exploring new opportunities in smart contracts, distributed ledgers, supply chain management and blockchain architecture.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) CEO, Rayn Fishoff talks to “New To The Street” TV about their business, their brands, and their plans to grow the Company into a market leader in the CBD consumer products space. Broadcast: NEWSMAX TV.

The show interviews Mr. Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of Winners, Inc.’s (OTC: WNRS) subsidiary, VegasWINNERS, Inc. appearing monthly on “New To The Street”, Wayne talks about sports betting, giving advice, and sharing content from VegasWINNERS, Inc.’s newly launched show, KRUSH House .

The show continues its broadcast interview with Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc.’s (OTC:INND) interview with “‘New To The Street’ talks about the Company’s emerging and disruptive leadership in the ‘Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology’” space. And, a further discussion about their recent launch of the Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids app.

Another interview with Mr. Nile Tharandts Ortiz, the CEO and Co-founder of Paypolitan, walks our audiences through the evolution and development of Paypolitan blockchain technology . In particular he talks on “how” individuals’ users can see all their crypto accounts on one screen and easily access to their current traditional bank accounts. He will share his industry view and comment on trends on people to transition to blockchain and trust the transfer of money.

About ZK International (NASDAQ: ZKIN):

ZK International Inc’s xSigma blockchain R&D Lab has a mission to promote blockchain adoption by researching innovative use cases in decentralized finance, logistics, IoT, infrastructure and supply chain management. The Company and its management team explore ways to utilize decentralized technologies in various industries, creating value for both enterprise and consumer markets. It team of developers are formerly of Google, Facebook, Ripple Labs, 1inch and others – www.xsigma.com

About American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH):

American PremiumWater Corporation (OTC:HIPH) is a diversified consumer products company focused on brands that utilize cutting edge bioscience technology. The Company is focused on harnessing the power of its proprietary Hydro Nano technology that utilizes CBD and other compounds to help increase the quality of life for its consumers – https://www.americanpremiumwater.com/ .

About WINNERS, INC. (OTC: WNRS):

Winners, Inc. (WNRS:OTC), through its subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc., is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. website at https://vegaswinners.com/ and on social media at https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc .

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC: INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. is a manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of FDA-Registered Direct-to-Consumer (“DTC”) App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids, App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Personal Sound Amplifiers Products, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements, and Assorted Ear & Hearing Health-Related Products with its mission is to improve the quality of life of the 70 million people in North America who suffer from hearing impairment and/or hearing-related issues. InnerScope with its Affordable App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Technology, combined with its innovative point of sale Hearing Screening Kiosks designed for consumers with mild-to-moderate hearing loss to purchase over-the-counter hearing aids without being seen by a hearing care professional – www.innd.com and www.NoHassleHearing.com

About Paypolitan:

The Paypolitan platform will use blockchain technology, smart contracts and open banking APIs to provide a next-gen payment solution that meets the needs of modern payment systems for businesses and customers – https://paypolitan.io/#rec242830421

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands “New to the Street,” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear Television long and short form – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street https://www.newtothestreet.com/

