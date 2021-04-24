“New To The Street” TV Announces Two Televised Broadcastings, One on Bloomberg Television, Today, Saturday, April 24, 2021 @ 6 Pm EDT, and a Second Broadcasting on Newsmax TV, Tomorrow, Sunday, April 25, 2021- Hour Slot 10-11am EDT

NEW YORK, April 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s “New to The Street” TV broadcast its no. 170 show today on Bloomberg Television at 6 PM EST. And, broadcasting its 1- hour show tomorrow, April 25, 2021, on NEWSMAX TV from 10-11AM EST.



Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix's portfolio is primarily composed of the central nervous system (CNS) and immunology product candidates. The CNS portfolio includes both small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix's lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL1, is in mid-Phase 3 development for the management of fibromyalgia, and positive data on the RELIEF Phase 3 trial were recently reported. The Company expects interim data from a second Phase 3 study, RALLY, in the third quarter of 20212 and topline data in the fourth quarter of 2021. The immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. Tonix's lead vaccine candidate, TNX-18003, is a live replicating vaccine based on the horsebox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19, primarily by eliciting a T cell response. Tonix reported positive efficacy data from animal studies of TNX-1800 in the first quarter of 2021. TNX-8013, live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration, is in development to protect against smallpox and monkeypox – www.tonixpharma.com

1TNX-102 SL is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any indication.

2Pending agreement from FDA on statistical analysis plan

About Global Cannabis Applications Corp.



Global Cannabis Applications Corp. is a global leader in designing, developing, SaaS licensing, and acquiring innovative data technologies for the medical cannabis industry. The Citizen Green and Efixii platforms are the world's first end-to-end - from patient to regulator - medical cannabis data solutions. They use six core technologies: mobile applications, artificial intelligence, RegTech, smart databases, Ethereum blockchain and GCAC smart rewards. These technologies transparently disclose cannabis chain-of-custody events, thereby enabling patients to provide crowd-sourced medical cannabis efficacy data. Driven by digital and cannabis industry experts, GCAC is focused on generating revenue from SaaS licensing its technology, and acquiring high-quality cannabis datasets that improve patient outcomes and become the world's largest cannabis efficacy data provider- https://cannappscorp.com

About Healixa Inc.

Healixa is a technology company with assets in both health tech and fintech. Healixa marries code and care to create exceptional experiences in health tech. The Company's people-first approach is designed to humanize care via purpose-driven ethical engineering practices, deploying simple solutions for complex global challenges. Healixa offers value-based tech solutions to enterprise partner channels across a broad range of industries including employer benefits, travel, pharma, logistics, and more.

About Finxflo (FXF)

Finxflo is a platform that focuses on the changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world’s first hybrid DeFi/CeFI liquidity and protocol aggregator, Finxflo brings a one-stop solution for all crypotcurrency trades and investors. Using only one account with KYC (Know Your Client), our users are able to utilize liquidity from 25+ various CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. Finxflo blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product - https://www.finxflo.com/

About Petproducts.com

PetProducts.com has been the leading global directory for all things pet. We are now giving consumers direct access to the products they need. We provide a one-stop shop for products, research, and reviews. PetProducts.com works diligently to serve pet lovers who deeply care about their animals - https://www.petproducts.com/

About NativeCoin (N8V)

NativeCoin is a digital currency running on the Ethereum blockchain network and is specially made for Native American Tribes and their businesses. This Native American Sovereign Cryptocurrency is made to be used by Tribal casinos and other enterprises in the United States and around the world - https://native-coin.com/ .

