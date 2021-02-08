Log in
“Rare Voices” Podcast Series Continues: Optime Care Further Explores Unique Perspectives of Exceptional People Reshaping Patient Experiences With Rare & Orphan Diseases

Optime Care, a nationally recognized pharmacy, specialty distributor and patient management organization maximizing therapeutic opportunities for the treatment of orphan and rare disorders, is pleased to announce that “Rare Voices” Podcast Series Season 2 will be available in February 2021. Hosted by Donovan Quill, president and CEO, Optime Care, the podcast uncovers insights from patient advocates, pharmaceutical innovators, leaders in insurance, physicians and caregivers who share their experience and insights about the rare and orphan patient experience.

Catch the final episodes of Season 1 here.

“This podcast series gives a voice to the work and dedication of some remarkable people who are having a profound influence on the lives of individuals with rare and orphan disease,” says Quill, who points to his own father and other relatives who inherited a rare condition called alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and demanded that their voices be heard. “My family became active in the alpha-1 patient community and saw that there were others who were struggling with Alpha-1, which leads to serious and debilitating lung and liver disease. For me, this podcast is very personal.”

With a drug therapy and the efforts of a patient-centered health management team, Quill’s father was able to live 10 years longer than his brothers and sisters. “Eventually, Dad received a double lung transplant—and a second lease on life. This podcast brings listeners the voices of people like my father so that they can live on and reshape how we think about patient care.”

Season 1 of “Rare Voices” featured:

  • Candace Lerman, Esq., attorney, consultant and author of the rare disease blog RareCandace.com
  • Jim Clement, former Aetna executive, who most recently served as executive director at Value Based Care and Supply Chain Strategy where he focused largely on proving the value of pharmaceutical therapies
  • Ken Greathouse, seasoned pharmaceutical executive with over 40 years of experience in sales, marketing, business development and commercial operation
  • Bill Jollie, former Marine, foster parent, cancer advocate, nonprofit founder and global pharmaceutical manufacturer account executive who was diagnosed with small lymphocytic lymphoma
  • David Penake, CEO, Saol Therapeutics, who previously served as vice president, Commercial Operations, Corcept Therapeutics
  • Monica Weldon, Founder and President/CEO of Bridge the Gap – SYNGAP Education and Research Foundation and Primary Investigator on the SYNGAP1 (MRD5) Registry and Natural History Study.

“Each episode is designed to share information, spark conversation and fuel a growing drive to reach more people and better serve this patient population,” says Quill. “This podcast is just one way that Optime strives to provide exceptional support to caregivers, healthcare providers and biopharma partners.”

About Optime Care

Optime Care, Inc. is a nationally recognized pharmacy, distribution and patient management organization offering a suite of comprehensive services tailored to maximize the therapeutic opportunities for the treatment of orphan and rare disorders. Our management team has previously partnered in the launch and management of more than 40 orphan products and programs and consistently implemented the best brand programs for the community. Our experience with small patient populations makes us uniquely qualified to help every stakeholder group impacted by these disorders. Optime Care has dual-accreditation from the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) for compliance with specialty pharmacy and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for specialty pharmacy services that demonstrate a commitment to providing quality care and services to consumers. https://www.optimecare.com/


