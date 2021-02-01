Log in
"Súbete A Mi Moto" Series Based on the Story of the Menudo Band to Make Its U.S. Debut on EstrellaTV

02/01/2021 | 12:47pm EST
Hailed as the first international smash hit boy band, the iconic Menudo story, as told by its creator, comes to life in the original bio series from SOMOS Productions, Endemol Shine and Piñolywood Studios, in its U.S. debut on EstrellaTV

Estrella Media, a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company, announced today that the long-awaited bio series Súbete A Mi Moto, based on the story of the Menudo Band, will premiere in the U.S. on the EstrellaTV network.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005757/en/

Súbete A Mi Moto. Photo: Endemol Shine Boomdog

Súbete A Mi Moto. Photo: Endemol Shine Boomdog

The series, which chronicles the story of the iconic Puerto Rican boy band as told by its creator, will make its U.S. debut on Sunday, February 14 at 9P ET/ 8P CT on EstrellaTV, supercharging its weekend lineup in 2021.

Produced by Somos Productions, Endemol Shine Boomdog and Piñolywood Studios, and distributed by SOMOS Distribution, Súbete A Mi Moto launched in Mexico and Latin America in October 2020. The series recounts the story of international 80’s pop sensation Menudo in a drama series set against the backdrop of the band’s anthological songs and iconic status in the pantheon of pop music, as told by its creator. Súbete A Mi Moto narrates an adventure of epic proportions; the story of the youthful phenomenon that revolutionized Latin pop music around the globe.

Encapsulated in fifteen 60-minute episodes, the production was filmed in Mexico and Puerto Rico. Starring Yamil Ureña, Braulio Castro, and Rocio Verdejo, to name a few, Súbete A Mi Moto tells the gripping story of Edgardo Diaz, an ambitious and shrewd businessman who created the iconic group that would eventually lay the foundation of the boy band formula as we know it today.

“We are truly delighted to bring Subete A Mi Moto to the U.S. Hispanic audience. Menudo was an international smash hit and the first Latin pop band to cross over to the American mainstream market,” said Ivan Stoilkovich, EVP, Television Programming, Estrella Media, Inc. “I am certain this series will appeal to nostalgic fans in the U.S. as well as transcend generations to attract new followers to Menudo’s musical legacy.”

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media, Inc. is a leading Spanish-language media company creating video and audio content for multiplatform distribution in the United States and around the world. Estrella Media is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video content, producing over 4,000 hours annually of news and entertainment programming at its Estrella Studios, and it has a library of over 7,500 hours of original entertainment programming.

Estrella Media informs and entertains U.S. Hispanic television audiences on the EstrellaTV national broadcast network, owned and operated stations in leading Hispanic markets, and through free ad-supported streaming platforms airing KSDX-EstrellaTV. In addition, audiences are able to access Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform news network in the U.S.

Estrella Media is also one of the leading producers of Spanish-language audio programming and events. The company's Don Cheto Radio Network features one of the nation's most popular radio talents. Estrella Media’s highly rated radio programming is broadcast on its radio stations in the top U.S. Hispanic markets and is also streamed on digital media platforms. Estrella also produces large scale music festivals, concerts and special events throughout the U.S.

To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit Estrella Media. Follow us on Twitter @Estrellamedia, Facebook @Estrellamediainc and LinkedIn @Estrella Media, Inc.


