“Survival of the Slowest” takes its time in Denver starting Oct. 22

In the new, traveling exhibition at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, guests meet live animals and realize some of the advantages of being slow, small or weak.

DENVER, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sometimes being slow has advantages. In “Survival of the Slowest” you’ll meet live animals such as a two-toed sloth, a green iguana, a spur-thighed tortoise, a hedgehog and several other species that manage to thrive in a world where large, strong and fast animals are often at the top of the food chain. Explore dozens of habitats teeming with live animals, and discover their counterintuitive adaptations and surprising strategies for survival.

You will learn how general biology concepts apply in the real world and how survival in the animal world is all about trade-offs—some are cold-blooded, others warm-blooded; some are adapted to need food less frequently than others; and some find unique ways to hide from their adversaries.

Most people know why it is good to be bigger, stronger, faster. But evolving to be slower as a mechanism for survival? Many animals have evolved to slow down as part of their survival strategy. “Survival of the Slowest” encourages you to slow down and consider some of the advantages of being slow along with some of the disadvantages of being fast.

“We are extremely fortunate to have this exhibition come to us here at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science,” said Frank-Thorsten Krell, Ph.D., “Survival of the Slowest” and senior entomology curator. “We have this wonderful opportunity to showcase nature’s small and adaptive animals. Through this exhibition, you'll experience firsthand how these animals survive in illustrious habitats and how they interact with their world. Plus, you get to meet these animals in person and speak with caretakers about their personalities and preferences!”

“Survival of the Slowest” was produced by Little Ray's Exhibitions and FARE—Foundation For Animal Rescue And Education.

