“The Methanol Pathway to Hydrogen” Webinar

The Methanol Institute and Element 1 to hold a webinar focused on “The Methanol Pathway to Hydrogen” for fuel cell mobility

Element 1 Corp., (e1), a leading developer of hydrogen generation technology supporting clean fuel cell power technology, and the Methanol Institute (MI) are jointly organizing a webinar entitled “The Methanol Pathway to Hydrogen” to be held on May 26, 2021, 8.00 a.m. (PDT). The webinar will feature presenters who will discuss methanol’s role as a superior hydrogen carrier supporting the global transition towards cleaner fuels. It will also mark the launch of e1’s latest white paper, “The Renewable Methanol Pathway to Green Methanol.”

Methanol is widely traded as one of the basic building blocks for petrochemicals and materials used in manufacturing everyday products. Recently, methanol has risen to prominence as a clean-burning and sustainable fuel for road and marine transport with a pathway to carbon neutrality. Methanol is also gaining traction as a dense hydrogen carrier that can support future hydrogen energy-related applications.

Methanol’s emergence as a viable energy product is centered on its physical characteristic of being liquid at ambient temperature and pressure enabling ease of storage and transportation without the need for intensive capital investments in infrastructure. After more than a century of being commercially produced and traded, there is a global availability of infrastructure that will support the logistics of utilizing methanol as a fuel and hydrogen carrier. This is especially crucial in the transition towards a hydrogen economy. The lack of efficient storage and transport methods is one of the most significant obstacles to overcome before hydrogen can be widely adopted as an energy product.

Generators that produce hydrogen from methanol can deliver on-demand hydrogen at the point of use, eliminating the need to transport compressed hydrogen gas. This significantly reduces the cost of using hydrogen as an energy product. In addition, this process can be carbon-neutral, and in some cases carbon-negative, when methanol is produced from renewable feedstocks such as captured carbon dioxide or municipal solid waste.

For more information about how methanol offers a pathway to hydrogen utilization, register for the webinar here.

About MI

The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices worldwide in Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, Delhi, and Singapore. www.methanol.org

Element 1 Corp:

e1 designs and develops advanced hydrogen generation systems used to power fuel cells with broad use in mobile applications such as marine, trucking, off-road vehicles, rail, warehousing, and backup power supply sectors. e1’s proprietary technology produces hydrogen on-demand at the point of consumption, eliminating the logistical challenges and costs inherent in distributing compressed hydrogen. For more information about e1, please visit www.e1na.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005927/en/