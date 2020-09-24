“The future for women and girls in my country seems very bright!”

MCC's $350.7 million, five-year compact in Malawi

-which ended in September 2018-was an investment to boost the country's economic growth by strengthening the power sector, specifically addressing infrastructure, policy reform, and environmental management.

Women play a key role in managing natural and community resources, so addressing gender equality was necessary to ensure the compact's lasting impact. The compact included measures to this effect, such as promoting job opportunities for women on the construction sites and policy reforms to boost women's participation in the energy sector.

Grace Ghambi's Story

Grace Ghambi shows us how efforts to empower women economically can have far-reaching benefits.

Long before receiving an MCC-sponsored scholarship to study electrical engineering at the University of Malawi, Grace was already determined not only to pursue her interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), but also to inspire other young people-especially girls-in her country to pursue their dreams. Over her holidays from university, she found herself mentoring young girls in her community about their futures.

Today Grace leads a youth organization named Focus Action Results (FAR), through which she has reached more than 70,000 people. FAR works on a range of activities, from training women in skills such as entrepreneurship and making re-usable sanitary pads, to bringing more girls to school, to helping orphanages implement good hygiene in the face of COVID-19.

'The project aims at building passion in young people,' Gracesaid. 'I believe through this platform young people can share ideas, innovate, receive mentorship and get resources that will help them take leadership roles in addressing the most urgent issues facing the world.'

Grace believes the opportunities and scholarships she received through MCC-funded projects boosted her confidence and helped her to 'start thinking outside the box.' She also credits the personal interest that MCC's CEO Sean Cairncross has taken by keeping up with her organization's efforts through emails. '[It] has motivated me to keep on going even when I feel like giving up.'