“Turkey continues to raise the bar in economy, production, agriculture and trade”

08/16/2021 | 08:53am EDT
Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony of 26 newly-completed factories and infrastructure projects in Ankara, President Erdoğan said: 'Turkey continues to raise the bar in economy, production, agriculture and trade. The architects of this success are our industrialists and businesspeople, who know Turkey's potential and have increased their investments, and our working brothers and sisters, who support them.'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered remarks at the opening ceremony of 26 newly-completed factories and infrastructure projects in Ankara.

'The government ceaselessly continues to work to boost the prosperity of the nation despite all the unfavorable developments, the pandemic, wildfires and floods in particular,' President Erdoğan said.

'INVESTMENT, EMPLOYMENT, PRODUCTION AND EXPORTATION ARE AT THE TOP OF OUR COUNTRY'S AGENDA'

Underscoring that investment, employment, production and exportation were at the top of Turkey's agenda, President Erdoğan said: 'The entire world is struggling with uncertainties. There are disruptions in supply chains. The commercial life has virtually come to a halt in many countries. However, the Turkish business world are accelerating their investments. I thank each and every one of our industrialists for these investments which demonstrate their confidence in our country's economy.'

'Turkey continues to raise the bar in economy, production, agriculture and trade. The architects of this success are our industrialists and businesspeople, who know Turkey's potential and have increased their investments, and our working brothers and sisters, who support them,' President Erdoğan said.

'WE HAVE ALWAYS SUPPORTED OUR INVESTORS'

'A total of TL1.6 billion has been invested in these factories and 1,670 people will be employed here. With the supports and incentives we provided, we have always stood by our investors,' President Erdoğan said.

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 12:52:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS