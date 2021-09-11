Log in
“Turkey has a say in every issue in our region”

09/11/2021 | 09:32am EDT
Speaking at the 26th Ordinary General Assembly of MUSIAD, President Erdoğan said: 'With its diplomatic, military and economic power, Turkey now has a say in every issue in our region. The effects of this status can be seen everywhere from Syria to Libya, from the Mediterranean to the Caucasus.'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech at the 26th Ordinary General Assembly of the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD).

'WE BUILT THE NECESSARY INFRASTRUCTURE ACROSS TURKEY'

Noting that Turkey now focused on building its future upon the robust infrastructure of democracy and development, established in the past 19 years, President Erdoğan said: 'Turkey now has the proper ground to fulfill its goals in every area from education to healthcare, from security to justice, from transportation to energy, from industry to trade, from sports to social assistance. We have provided across our country with investments, works and services in all areas. We have built the necessary infrastructure across Turkey.'

'We will not allow even the smallest deviation from the path towards building a great and powerful Turkey. With its diplomatic, military and economic power, Turkey now has a say in every issue in our region. The effects of this status can be seen everywhere from Syria to Libya, from the Mediterranean to the Caucasus. Turkey has considerable status and weight in all major global platforms,' President Erdoğan said.

'WE ARE NEARING OUR GOALS FOR 2023'

'Despite all the sabotages we have suffered, we are step by step nearing our goals for 2023, which we promised to our nation 10 years ago. We now have entered a period when we will shape our vision for 2053, which will be our greatest legacy to the youth,' President Erdoğan said.

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 11 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2021 13:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
