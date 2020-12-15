Delivering remarks following the Presidential Cabinet meeting, President Erdoğan said: 'We are well aware of the strong and fragile aspects of our economy. While we consolidate our strong aspects, we address our fragilities and take the necessary measures. Turkey is determined to enter the post-pandemic era as a strong, robust and competitive global actor.'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a press conference following the Presidential Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex.

'WE NEITHER ENCROACH ON ANYONE'S RIGHTS NOR LET ANYONE ROB WHAT IS OURS'

'It is saddening that the sanctions rhetoric against our country recently has increased in the US and Europe and the relevant processes have become active. However, Turkey expects not sanctions from the EU but to fulfill its promises on full membership, which have been delayed for years. Similarly, we expect support from our NATO ally, the US, in our fight against terrorist organizations and forces that have designs on our region, not sanctions,' President Erdoğan said.

'We by no means pursue tension or conflict with any of our neighbors or any other state. We work for the peace, prosperity and serenity of our region and the world along with ourselves. However, this does not mean that we as a country and a nation will remain silent in the face of violations against our rights, law and sovereignty. We neither encroach on anyone's rights nor let anyone rob what is ours,' President Erdoğan underscored.

'OUR FLAG REPRESENTS THE FIGHT FOR FREEDOM, JUSTICE AND LAW ACROSS THE WORLD'

'We conduct multi-dimensional works across a vast geography stretching from Libya to the Eastern Mediterranean, from Syria to the Caucasus. We endeavor to protect the rights of millions of our brothers and sisters who turned their eyes and hearts to our country and also to protect our own interests. We work to establish justice by voicing our reaction against injustice, lawlessness and oppression anywhere in the world. Just like our War of Independence inspired the oppressed a century ago, our country's fight for liberty and future gives hope to the oppressed and the aggrieved. Our red flag, which bears the star and crescent, represents the fight for freedom, justice and law across the world from Gaza to Arakan, from the Balkans to Karabakh,' President Erdoğan added.

'WHAT HAPPENED IN NAGORNO-KARABAKH HAS SHOWN HOW IMPORTANT TURKEY'S DETERMINED STANCE IS'

'What happened in Nagorno-Karabakh has shown how important Turkey's determined stance is,' President Erdoğan underscored. 'Our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters have crowned their 44-day long fight for their homeland with an honorable victory. Nagorno-Karabakh's longing for homeland has come to an end. The victory, won following a 44-day long fight every moment of which is filled with bravery, has great military, diplomatic and political meanings. Karabakh now represents not a frozen conflict but a glorious victory, won after the truth prevailed over falsity,' President Erdoğan said. 'With the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh, a new era has begun in the Caucasus. Inshallah, a new status quo will be established in the region where peace will take the place of conflict, cooperation of tension and good neighborly relations of hostility.'

'TURKEY AND AZERBAIJAN STAND UNITED IN SORROW AND JOY'

My visit to Azerbaijan, which I paid at the invitation of my dear brother Ilham Aliyev, contains significant messages in this regard. During the victory ceremonies at the Azadliq Square, we have seen once again that the late Heydar Aliyev's maxim of 'One Nation, Two States' came to life. We, along with our delegation, have shared the enthusiasm of our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters who carried Turkish and Azerbaijani flags on the streets, in their cars and buildings and on their balconies. We remembered with grace the 2 783 Azerbaijani soldiers and 100 civilians who died a martyr's death during while fighting for their homeland. We once again have shown to the entire world that Turkey and Azerbaijan stand united in sorrow and joy,' President Erdoğan said.

'OUR GOAL IS TO ELEVATE TURKEY TO THE LEVEL IT DESERVES'

'Our goal is to elevate our country to the level it deserves in the global, political and economic restructuring process accelerated by the pandemic. The problems with production, trade and finance's becoming single-centered have been better understood during the pandemic. The world now seeks a balanced distribution of production and trade in economy. Turkey, with its numerous advantages, is at the top of the countries which distinguish themselves. We manage our economy not only by looking at the current picture, but also by paying heed to this great potential before us.' President Erdoğan said.

'TURKISH ECONOMY STANDS READY FOR VARIOUS SCENARIOS'

Regardless of the global situation we will be faced with, the Turkish economy stands ready for various scenarios, all kinds of tough tests and developing opportunities,' President Erdoğan underscored.

'In the 3rd quarter, Turkey has grown by 6.7 percent as a result of the policies we have implemented, the credit expansion and the normalization steps,' President Erdoğan noted.

'In the past 18 years we have been in power, we have taken great care to maintain financial discipline. While we continue to support our citizens who are having a rough time due to the pandemic, we do not neglect the discipline in public spending.'

'Our banking industry has continued to operate by maintaining its healthy structure during the pandemic,' President Erdoğan underlined.

'We are shaping all the policies of Turkey with the aim of becoming a winner in the post-pandemic era. With our production diversity, logistical capabilities, strong supply chain, incentives and dynamic workforce, we are at a level which will please everyone investing in Turkey,' President Erdoğan said.

'WE ARE OPEN TO INNOVATIVE PROPOSALS'

'We are open to all kinds of innovative proposals within the framework of competition-based market economy. We will, without hesitation, put into action the necessary administrative and legal reforms to consolidate the climate which will improve the investment environment, enhance predictability, and address the investors' hesitations. With this aim, we are discussing our reform packages, which we have already been preparing for a while now, with all groups, the business world in particular, and bringing them to maturity,' President Erdoğan noted.

On the efforts to curb the pandemic, President Erdoğan said that a nation-wide lockdown would be imposed from 9 p.m. on December 31 to 5 a.m. on January 4.