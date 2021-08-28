Speaking at a joint press conference with President Đukanović of Montenegro, President Erdoğan said: 'Although the pandemic has adversely affected our trade and investment figures, I believe we have a great economic potential. We have set a goal of 250 million dollars with Mr. President. The Turkish private sector's presence in Montenegro ensures a constant increase in our trade volume. Turkey is one of the top 10 investor countries in Montenegro.'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President Milo Đukanović of Montenegro held a joint press conference following their tête-à-tête.

'TURKISH PRIVATE SECTOR'S PRESENCE IN MONTENEGRO ENSURES A CONSTANT INCREASE IN OUR TRADE VOLUME'

Expressing his pleasure over paying his first official visit to friendly and allied Montenegro, President Erdoğan stated that during today's talks, he and his Montenegrin counterpart reiterated their will to further enhance the bilateral relations, and said: 'Although the pandemic has adversely affected our trade and investment figures, I believe we have a great economic potential. We have set a goal of 250 million dollars with Mr. President. We said that we should set it as a goal. As Mr. President has just stated, we will continue to reach the goal of 250 million dollars. As you know, the Turkish private sector's presence in Montenegro ensures a constant increase in our trade volume. Turkey is one of the top 10 investor countries in Montenegro.'

Drawing attention to the 399 projects and activities the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) had carried out in Montenegro, President Erdoğan said: 'The Podgoritsa Yunus Emre Institute has provided Turkish language education to 1,686 students since its foundation. And the number of the Montenegrin students that have benefited from the Türkiye Scholarships, given by our state, has exceeded 450. We will maintain our support to Montenegro in the period ahead with all our relevant institutions.'

'TURKEY AND MONTENEGRO SIGNIFICANTLY CONTRIBUTE TO PEACE AND STABILITY'

Underscoring that today's talks addressed the international developments that concerned the Balkans and the two countries, President Erdoğan noted: 'Turkey and Montenegro, essential parts of the Balkans and Europe, significantly contribute to peace and stability. Montenegro sets an important example in terms of the coexistence of different religious and ethnic communities. We follow with appreciation Montenegro's peaceful policies in the Balkans, its efforts to develop good relations with all the countries in the region, the active role it plays in regional organizations and the quick steps it takes on the path to integrating with Europe and European-Atlantic institutions. As you know, we strongly supported Montenegro's membership to NATO. And we sincerely believe that Montenegro's European Union membership will contribute to the peace and prosperity of the entire region.'