President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a press conference following the G20 Rome Summit.

Congratulating Italy for the successful term presidency it executed despite the pandemic, President Erdoğan thanked Rome for its kind hospitality towards the Turkish delegation.

"OUR ECONOMIES CONTINUE TO FACE MAJOR CHALLENGES DESPITE THE RECOVERY IN GLOBAL ECONOMY"

The latest developments and fundamental risks regarding the global economic outlook were particularly discussed during the summit's sessions, said President Erdoğan. "We focused on policy recommendations to eliminate troubles and boost our economies' resilience at a time when the adverse effects of the pandemic are still felt. Our economies continue to face major challenges despite the recovery in global economy in 2021."

Pointing out that Turkey, which grew by 1.8 percent in 2020 and is about to achieve around 9 percent growth by the end of 2021, is closely following all the developments in global economy, President Erdoğan stated that Turkey has allowed global fluctuations to have only minimum effect on its own citizens.

"WE HAVE CARRIED OUT WORKS TOUCHING PEOPLE'S LIVES"

Stressing that in the current epoch no one can afford to say 'I don't care about others' no matter in what part of the world they live, President Erdoğan stated: "We announced during our term presidency of the G20 in 2015 that food security was among our priorities. We have always been sensitive about this issue in the development assistance we have provided all across the world, particularly in Africa, throughout years. With projects aimed at teaching how to fish rather than giving a fish, we have carried out works touching people's lives in many places."

President Erdoğan further stressed: "We are one of the top donors of humanitarian and development aid globally in proportion to national income. It is our main responsibility as the G20 countries to spearhead the efforts aimed at achieving by 2030 a world with no famine."