"Turkey's export capacity is its trump card to feature among the world's top 10 economies"

09/18/2021 | 09:32am EDT
Addressing a meeting of Turkish exporters, President Erdoğan said: 'Turkey's export capacity is its trump card to feature among the top 10 economies of the world by constantly increasing its investments and production, raising its quality and technology and expanding its spectrum.'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a speech at the 28th Ordinary General Assembly of Turkish Exporters Assembly and Export Champions Award Ceremony in Istanbul.

'OUR SUCCESS IN EXPORTS HAS BECOME A SOURCE OF NATIONAL MOTIVATION FOR US'

Describing Turkey's success in exports, embodied by the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), as a symbol of the rising power, increasing prestige and expanding influence of the Turkish economy, President Erdoğan said: 'Indeed, the maxim, 'strong infrastructure, strong human resources, strong exports, strong economy, strong Turkey,' which you refer to as 5-S, epitomizes our goals for 2023. Shortening it even further, we sum up these goals and more of them as 'great and strong Turkey'.'

Underlining that Turkey's success in exports has become a source of national motivation for the country, President Erdoğan pointed to Turkey's success in exports as a primary indicator of its commitment to its goals as well as of its determination to make use of opportunities and face up to challenges.

'Turkey's export capacity is its trump card to feature among the top 10 economies of the world by constantly increasing its investments and production, raising its quality and technology and expanding its spectrum. That is why we aim to boost the number of our exports first to 150 thousand and then to 300 thousand,' the President stressed.

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 18 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2021 13:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
