“Unfunc Your Gut” Author Dr. Peter Kozlowski Shares the Secrets of Functional Medicine on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

Functional medicine thought leader and author of Unfunc Your Gut, Peter “Doc Koz” Kozlowski, MD, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Dr. Kozlowski uses a broad array of tools to find the source of the body's dysfunction. He takes the time to listen to his patients and plots their history on a timeline, considering what makes them unique and co-creating with them an individualized care plan. Currently he works with patients online and in person via his Chicago and Bozeman, Montana based offices. Dr. Kozlowski trained in clinics with leaders in his field, including Dr. Mark Hyman, Dr. Deepak Chopra, and Dr. Susan Blum.

His recently published book Unfunc Your Gut encapsulates his collaborative, patient-first healthcare approach—in true research-based, conversational style, it offers a blend of medical insight and the experiential wisdom of his own healing journey through addiction recovery.

“It was inspiring to have Doc Koz on the show to share his groundbreaking insights into whole-body health,” said Shegerian. “Doc Koz is a true visionary in the functional wellness space and with his perspective-changing new book, he is opening the doors to healing and helping people understand what could have made them more prone to getting sick, what triggered symptoms, and what is keeping them sick…so that they can live healthier, more fulfilling lives.”

“Being in the midst of a podcast tour to promote my book, things can blur, but my favorite and most memorable interview was with John Shegerian on the Impact Podcast,” said Dr. Kozlowski. “John is incredibly bright, honest, and inspires hope in others to do better. I was honored to be featured as a guest, and I hope my interview helps people understand their gut and their health.”

Every week, Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Verizon, Best Buy, General Motors, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, GE, New York City, Beyond Meat, Lipton Tea, Patron Tequila, Panasonic, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, the US Tennis Association, Ecosia, Waste Management, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, and a number of fascinating thought leaders and game-changers, including Martin Luther King III; real estate powerhouse and television personality Ryan Serhant; writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; softball legend and ESPN baseball anchor Jessica Mendoza; PTSD treatment pioneer, Dr. Rick Doblin; ESPN radio personalities Sarah Spain and Israel Gutierrez; ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll; sports journalism trailblazer Shelley Smith; legendary actor Ed Asner; and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Audible, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005898/en/