“We attach great importance to the peace and welfare of the entire Gulf region”

Addressing the Qatari-Turkish Combined Joint Task Force Command, President Erdoğan said: "We as Türkiye attach great importance to the peace and welfare of Qatar and the entire Gulf region. We never want to see tension, conflict or animosity in these lands."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a speech at the Qatari-Turkish Combined Joint Task Force Command as part of his visit to Qatar.

"WE NEVER WANT TO SEE TENSION, CONFLICT OR ANIMOSITY IN THESE LANDS"

President Erdoğan said: "As Türkiye, we attach great importance to the peace and welfare of Qatar and the entire Gulf region. We never want to see tension, conflict or animosity in these lands. We want this beautiful geography, which harbors huge potential both in terms of underground resources and trade, to be associated with fraternity and solidarity, and to develop and strengthen in every area. Irrespective of their sects, nationalities and origins, all the peoples of the Gulf region are our genuine brothers and sisters. In this spirit, we work to advance our cooperation with the Gulf countries on the basis of mutual interests and respect."

Stressing that Qatar, with which Türkiye has historical, cultural and long-standing humanitarian ties, holds a unique place in the Turkish people' heart, President Erdoğan said: "Never can we forget the solidarity our Qatari brothers and sisters displayed with our nation particularly against the July 15 bloody coup attempt. What is more, Qatar has always stood by us in the face of speculative attacks targeting the Turkish economy, demonstrating its confidence in our country. Türkiye's first-ever zinc smelting factory, which we inaugurated during our visit to Siirt on Saturday, is one of the symbols of the two countries' cooperation. Once the lead, silver and sulfuric acid factories become operational as well, for which we have already broken the ground, employment will be created for our 7.5 thousand brothers and sisters. Besides this joint initiative, Qatar has many other investments in our country in numerous areas, especially in defense industry. We, for our part, provide the necessary support to our Qatari brothers and sisters, who support Türkiye's investment, employment, production and exports-oriented growth."

"WE DON'T CONSIDER QATAR'S SECURITY AND STABILITY DIFFERENT FROM OUR OWN"

Stressing that Türkiye, having not shied away from taking a stand against the injustices faced by the Qataris, doesn't consider Qatar's security and stability different from its own, President Erdoğan noted that the relations between the two countries were elevated to the level of strategic partnership through the Supreme Strategic Committee established back in 2014. "And today, we have successfully convened its seventh meeting, hosted by my august brother Emir Sheikh Tamim. We have once again taken decisions of critical importance in a wide range of areas extending from defense to security, trade to investments, and health to education. We have inked a total of 15 deals that will further consolidate the cooperation between our two countries. With the strong support of my august brother Sheikh Tamim, we will deepen our relations in every area in the period ahead."