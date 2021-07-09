“We draw strength from our people”

Addressing AK Party's provincial meeting in Diyarbakır, President Erdoğan said: 'Unlike others who rely on this or that terrorist organization, we rely on the discretion of our Lord and the will of our people. Unlike others who draw strength from weapons and violence, we draw strength from our august people, who have been firmly standing by us for 40 years.'

President and Justice and Development Party Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a speech at the party's consultative provincial meeting in Diyarbakır.

'In no phase of our 40-year-long political life or of AK Party terms in government nearing 20 years in total have we ever given into terrorism, violence or tyranny. We have suffered and paid a price when necessary in order to defend the national will but have never bowed before tyrants,' the President said. 'Unlike others who rely on this or that terrorist organization, we rely on the discretion of our Lord and the will of our people. Unlike others who draw strength from weapons and violence, we draw strength from our august people, who have been firmly standing by us for 40 years.'