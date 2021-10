Speaking at the AK Party's provincial consultative meeting in Eskişehir, President Erdoğan said: "We will surely achieve our goal to become one of the top 10 economies in the world. To this end, we continue to work at the same pace without any slowing down. We endeavor both at home and abroad to elevate the Turkish economy upon the pillars of investment, production, exportation and employment."

President and Justice and Development (AK) Party Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a speech at the party's extended provincial consultative meeting in Eskişehir.

"WE WILL ACHIEVE OUR GOAL TO BECOME ONE OF THE TOP 10 ECONOMIES IN THE WORLD"

Pointing to his recent visits to Angola, Togo and Nigeria, President Erdoğan said: "Before us, Turkey was not known in these regions. These geographies were considered to be far away from our country. Today, I as a son of this nation am proud to see Turkish products, companies and NGOs, which lend a helping hand, across the continent. Before us, Turkey did not have any presence in Africa. Today, our total trade volume with the African countries exceeds $25 billion. Turkish contractors are carrying out mega projects, worth billions in total, across the continent. The value of our investments across Africa is over $6 billion."

President Erdoğan continued his remarks as follows: "In the period ahead, we will continue to strengthen our cooperation with Africa, which is an essential part of our global vision, at the cost of irritating colonialists and their fifth column within."