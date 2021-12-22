Log in
“We work to defend our nation's interests, overcoming the obstacles standing in our way”

12/22/2021 | 06:23am EST
Addressing AK Party's Parliamentary Group Meeting, President Erdoğan said: "Even the fluctuations the pandemic prompted in the global economy have been tried to be employed in attempts to intensify the attacks on our country. While some circles from outside the country have hatched this plot, some figures from inside have undertaken to act as extras and contractors in this dirty scenario. In the same period we, for our part, have worked to defend our nation's interests, overcoming the obstacles standing in our way."

President and Justice and Development (AK) Party Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a speech at the party's group meeting at the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT).

Noting that the incidents transpiring across the world and the region over the past decade have reached a new and more important stage with the onset of the pandemic, President Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye has been tested over the last ten years through every means and method that one can imagine.

"Our country's collapse was sought by means of financial schemes that were launched midnight and continued uninterruptedly. Sanctions in violation of global trade rules, formerly executed by covert means, later started to be imposed openly. Even the fluctuations the pandemic prompted in the global economy have been tried to be employed in attempts to intensify the attacks on our country. While some circles from outside the country have hatched this plot, some figures from inside have undertaken to act as extras and contractors in this dirty scenario. In the same period we, for our part, have worked to defend our nation's interests, overcoming the obstacles standing in our way."

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 11:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS