Speaking at the official opening ceremony of factories that have recently started production in Eskişehir, President Erdoğan said: "Whoever invests in Turkey and trusts in Turkey's bright future will continue to win. Turkey is now capable of producing such technologies that were even not known in our country in the past."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech at the official opening ceremony of Haier's white goods factory and other factories that have recently started production in Eskişehir Organized Industrial Zone.

850 MILLION TURKISH LIRAS' WORTH OF INVESTMENT

Drawing attention to the investment value of Haier's white goods factory, which he underlined was 850 million Turkish liras, President Erdoğan pointed out that with this investment, Turkey would become Haier's biggest production and export center in Europe, and said: "I thank the executives of the company for this investment which I consider to be a sign of trust in the Turkish economy. Whoever invests in Turkey and trusts in Turkey's bright future will continue to win."

"WE ARE INCREASING OUR PRODUCTION CAPACITY"

Stating that besides Haier's factory, 52 more factories had officially been opened, President Erdoğan noted that the total value of those investments would reach some 639 million Turkish liras, and added: "We are increasing our production capacity in many areas, from agricultural machinery and fiber optic parts to helicopter parts and auto spare parts. Turkey is now capable of producing such technologies that were even not known in our country in the past. Through the new steps we take, we are expanding this capacity each passing day. Today's investments of ours serve the same purpose as well."