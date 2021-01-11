loanDepot Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LD Holdings Group LLC today announced that its newly formed affiliate, loanDepot, Inc. ("loanDepot"), has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. loanDepot intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LDI."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays, Citigroup, Jefferies and UBS Investment Bank will be book running managers, and JMP Securities, Nomura, Piper Sandler, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and William Blair will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (212) 902-1171 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by e-mail at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, by telephone at 1-800-221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About loanDepot:

An innovator since its inception in 2010, LD Holdings Group LLC and its subsidiaries (collectively, "loanDepot") continues to disrupt the lending industry with its focus on creating the technologies needed to deliver seamless borrowing experiences to its customers. loanDepot debuted the industry's first end-to-end fully digital loan, the mello smartloan™, in 2019. To date, loanDepot has funded over $275 billion in mortgage loans and ranks as one of the nation's largest retail mortgage lenders and the second largest nonbank retail mortgage lender. NMLS #17445.

