‘American Pickers' Star Danielle Colby to Appear on Sailor Jerry Podcast

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Danielle Colby, star of the hit reality series American Pickers, hangs out with the Sailor Jerry Podcast, taking a behind-the-scenes dive into her over-the-top adventures in American antiquing. Also known as the Queen of Rust, Colby has built a fan following as the Shop Manager on the wildly popular History Channel show, where she scouts out exciting finds and helps keep Mike and Frank in line.

On the latest episode, she sits down with Sailor Jerry host and the Bronx frontman Matt Caughthran to chat about some of the most memorable moments in her antiquing career. With a collection that ranges from vintage circus costumes to early 1800's burlesque costumes to objects from all over the world, Colby has some wild stories to tell. Speaking of burlesque, Colby (who showed up for the interview dressed for the part in a completely vintage cat suit with makeup) opens up about why the seductive art form and creative freedom mean so much to her. She also discusses her big move to Puerto Rico, shares some incredible secrets for listeners who are interested in building their own vintage empire, and spills the tea on the future of American Pickers.

Sailor Jerry is a bad*** podcast journey inspired by Norman “Sailor Jerry” Collins’ KTRG radio show Old Ironsides. Released every other Thursday at noon EST, Sailor Jerry pays homage to all the things its creators love most, from tattooing and travel, to food, music and beyond. Past guests have included The Hives frontman Pelle Almqvist, rapper and Queen of bounce music Big Freedia, painter and tattoo artist Rose Hardy, and vocalist Amy Taylor and guitarist Declan Martens of Amyl and the Sniffers.

Listen to the Sailor Jerry podcast here.



ABOUT SAILOR JERRY SPICED RUM

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum was created to honor Norman “Sailor Jerry” Collins, a Navy vet who built his rep inking soldiers and sailors in WWII-era Honolulu where he established his legendary tattoo parlor and himself as the undisputed father of American old school tattooing. Crafted in the traditional Navy way by William Grant & Sons, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum is bold and smooth, with hints of caramel and vanilla. Just like the man who inspired it, this 92-proof rum speaks for itself and holds itself to the traditional values and standards of craftsmanship that Norman Collins espoused. Made in America from Caribbean Rum and blended with spices including ginger, cinnamon, clove and vanilla, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum is an exceptionally smooth drink with an ABV of 46%. From the liquid itself to the packaging, every detail of Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum stays true to the vision of Norman "Sailor Jerry" Collins. For more information, visit www.sailorjerry.com or follow www.twitter.com/sailorjerry and www.facebook.com/SailorJerry.

For Media Inquiries:

Dawn Kamerling

(646) 322-4903

dawn@thepresshouse.com

The Press House

www.thepresshouse.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8565798-110d-4422-8578-1f97b5d8dab8



