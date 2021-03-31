Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

‘Chasing Whiskey' Documentary Brings the Untold Story of Jack Daniel's to iTunes, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, and others – April 2021

03/31/2021 | 09:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Journey Across the Globe with Director Greg Olliver, Pop Culture Icons and World-Famous Musical Artists To Discover the Heart and History of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey

The new documentary “Chasing Whiskey – The Untold Story of Jack Daniel’s” premieres across streaming channels on April 9. More than a simple narrative of the origins and impact of Jack Daniel’s, the documentary joins Tim Matheson, Shooter Jennings, Eric Church, John Grisham, Tina Sinatra and more, on a 57,000 mile journey across five countries and 16 time zones that is equal parts thought provoking, insightful, moving and hilarious.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005100/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Movie City Films, in association with Evolve Studios, present “Chasing Whiskey” for $9.99 for HD/SD purchase and $4.99 for HD/SD for rental on Video-On-Demand. The film will open April 9th on iTunes, Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube with other platforms to follow, such as VUDU, Comcast Xfinity, Dish Network and DirecTV, in coming weeks.

“Why is whiskey so intertwined with popular culture, and how did Jack Daniel’s become the most iconic whiskey brand in the world? These are some of the questions we were asking as we began our journey on ‘Chasing Whiskey.’ Fortunately, no matter where we went - from Tennessee to Japan to Cuba to the outback of Australia - and even Scotland - we always found someone who had a compelling, personal story to tell about Jack,” said director Greg Olliver. “With unprecedented access that was given to us by Jack Daniel’s, we uncovered surprising stories that began even before Jack started making his own whiskey. We’re proud to present this insightful, whiskey-infused adventure that tells the story of Jack that’s been 150+ years in the making.”

From the small town of Lynchburg, Tennessee, where every drop of Jack Daniel’s is made, to the outback of Australia, from Beverly Hills to the streets of Havana, Cuba, “Chasing Whiskey” documents a cultural exploration into why a world of people identifies with a distinctly American brand. Through it all, Jack Daniel’s serves as the compass on a journey that offers a unique glimpse into humanity, shared values and differing views, dreams and delusions.

For artwork/photos related to “Chasing Whiskey,” visit ChasingWhiskey.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:20aBANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S A  : Proposals of motion for the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting 2021
PU
09:20aCUB ENERGY  : Reports Year-End Reserves for 2020
PU
09:20aMICROSOFT  : Tune in for Jenny Lay-Flurrie and Jacky Wright discussion of mentorship, sponsorship and allyship
PU
09:20aRealKey Adds Industry Thought Leader Rob Reid to Executive Team
NE
09:19aGENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:19aNEONODE INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:19aZONED PROPERTIES  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
09:19aAB AMBER GRID  : announces audited consolidated and separate financial statements for 2020, the consolidated annual report and the draft profit allocation
AQ
09:19aMEDIGUS : Gix Internet Announced that its Board of Directors Resolved to Identify New Opportunities and Activities for a Merger
GL
09:18aWORKING OUT THE DIFFERENCES : Labor Policies for a Fairer Recovery
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Archegos losses tallied up, industry regulatory scrutiny grows
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Deliveroo dives 30% as London debut of the decade turns torrid
4TESLA, INC. : Volkswagen admits marketing prank, pulls fake release on name change
5Suez Canal works to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ