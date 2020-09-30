‘Kids' Test Kitchen' Turns Kids Into Aspiring Chefs Despite the Pandemic – Launches New Virtual Platform to Continue Wildly Popular Children's Cooking Classes Online

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kids’ Test Kitchen (KTK) recently announced the official launch of its new online learning platform, complete with free samples of its popular cooking classes. KTK is an enormously successful healthy cooking program developed by expert nutritionist and dietitian, Emily Seward, and began by working with facilitators who traveled to various schools, overseeing cooking programs appropriate for grades K-8. Working with small groups, KTK teaches students how to prepare healthy ingredients in a variety of ways that kids love – later sending students home with sample ingredients and recipes to share with their families. And to specifically address the social-distancing challenges of the ongoing pandemic, KTK has now developed a totally virtual platform to host its cooking program online, with single-serving samples and extended live classes via Zoom.



“At our core, we have always been an interactive program that teaches kids the importance and joy of healthy eating. Kids already know that they should be eating healthy, so you have to have a special angle to get them interested. What we do is teach kids basic cooking skills, safety, and then show them how much fun cooking a healthy meal can be,” said KTK founder, Emily Seward, RDN, LDN. “Cooking is a type of alchemy that blends a variety of important skills: reading, math, science, and critical thinking. Kids aren’t even aware of how much they’re learning because they’re enjoying the process so much. When we first got started years ago, I never expected our classes to be so popular, because we weren’t making traditional treats like cupcakes. We were making grown-up food that’s healthy. And despite that, we discovered that kids were getting excited about swiss chard, chickpeas, and spaghetti squash. Before we knew it, we went from working in 20 schools to being booked by over 65. It’s so amazing and inspiring to watch! And we’re thrilled to now bring this as an e-learning program to kids who are forced to stay home because of the pandemic. They can learn right in their own kitchens.”

Kids’ Test Kitchen: Monthly Lessons for Healthy Young Chefs

Working with a diverse and ever-changing menu of delicious, healthy food recipes, KTK is currently offering multiple classes for home school and POD parents. This month’s lessons include the utilization of artichokes, in a multimodule program entitled Cooking Is Elementary. But KTK lessons are always changing, including upcoming seasonal classes like the “October Thriller,” a live costume and cook-a-party-palooza, complete with a dinner and dessert lesson for the fall season. All KTK classes include:

Hands-on N utrition and C ooking L essons : Using the home kitchen as a classroom. Lesson plans include reading, writing, vocabulary, math, science, history, art, tech and life skills. A single cooking class is a multi-targeted and multi-disciplinarian event. Kids are taught how to be responsible for the entire process, from preparation to clean-up.

Free Samples: Each class may be previewed with a free sample, joining the KTK experts for a live Zoom class. Experience directly how KTK teaches kids to feed their bodies well, use knives and other kitchen equipment safely and responsibly, practice food safety and kitchen hygiene, and prepare nourishing dishes for their friends and family.

Learn more about KTK’s mission to educate children on the importance of healthy eating by going online. Or for the latest scheduling announcements, follow KTK on social media: Facebook, Instagram.

About Kids’ Test Kitchen: Inspire Healthy Eaters

Originally founded in 2013 by dietitian Emily Seward, Kids’ Test Kitchen inspires young healthy eaters by providing culinary opportunities to cook, taste, and present their own dishes, while taking that knowledge home to teach their own families. Aspiring chefs meet for a series of virtual classes, working to learn the recipes that help them prepare wholesome snacks, entrees, and side items, all with one thing in common: ingredients that are really healthy. Whether it’s Swiss chard, avocado, bananas, spaghetti squash, or artichokes, parents and educators are amazed at how much enthusiasm students have for healthy food, especially when they learn how to prepare and cook that food for themselves. Learn more about Kids’ Test Kitchen cooking programs at: www.KidsTestKitchen.com.

