‘Outsmart Your Pain' by Christiane Wolf, MD, Introduces a New Approach to Overcoming Chronic Pain…with Mindfulness

05/25/2021 | 03:21pm EDT
Physician turned mindfulness and stress reduction trainer and lecturer, Christiane Wolf, MD, PhD has announced the publication of her new book, Outsmart Your Pain: Mindfulness and Self-Compassion to Help You Leave Chronic Pain Behind. The book, published by The Experiment and distributed by Workman Publishing Group (and in and in Canada by Canadian Manda Group), is now available wherever books are sold.

With a foreword by Daniel J. Siegel, MD, Outsmart Your Pain is Dr. Wolf’s transformative guide to finding relief through mindfulness. Applying a blend of her expertise as a mindfulness thought leader and stress reduction teacher with her medical training, Dr. Wolf offers a new approach to overcoming pain. Easy-to-apply advice and unique guided meditations combine to reinforce each of her tried-and-tested strategies.

“Pain can be overwhelming,” said Dr. Wolf. “We tend to lump everything related to it – stressful thoughts, negative emotions, distracting sensations – into one big, unwieldy box that we struggle to carry all day. With this book, I set out to explain how to put down that box, unpack it, and tackle the contents one by one. My goal with Outsmart Your Pain is to help people see the experience of pain in a different light. By shifting the perspective of how pain is processed, a fuller, freer and more joyful life is attainable.”

The book takes a compassion-driven approach designed to help those suffering with chronic pain and discomfort to separate their pain from the stressful thoughts and troubled feelings that come with it so that a relief and comfort can be achieved.

“This is a fantastic book, bringing together the kindness and depth of a meditation teacher with the science and tools of an experienced physician,” said Rick Hanson, PhD, author of Resilient. “Every page is insightful, helpful, and heartfelt. Highly recommended!”

“Mindfulness and compassion practices should be in everybody’s toolbox for a happier and healthier life,” said Arianna Huffington. “But people dealing with chronic health challenges have it especially hard. Dr. Wolf’s accessible, down-to-earth—and beautifully designed—book is essential reading for providers who treat chronic illnesses and for those suffering from them.”

Christiane Wolf, MD, PhD, is an internationally known, Los Angeles-based certified mindfulness-based stress reduction trainer and director of the VA’s national mindfulness training program for clinicians. Learn more at christianewolf.com

Media: To arrange interviews with Dr. Wolf, or to receive a review copy of Outsmart Your Pain, contact Paul Williams, at 310/569-0023 or via paul@medialinecommunications.com.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS