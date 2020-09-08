Log in
‘The Birth Mother' explores what constitutes a family, whether it's a biological or adopted family

09/08/2020 | 01:13am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans Daryl Landsman and Maxine Landsman adopt twin Chinese girls, but when one gets sick, they desperately seek the birth mother both overseas and into the painful past in Seymour Ubell’s new novel titled “The Birth Mother” (published by Archway Publishing).

 

On a business trip, a high-powered 56-year-old American entrepreneur visits his partners in China. After their meeting, his Asian mentor invites him to an orphanage, a trip that will change the course of his family’s life forever. Without hesitation, he and his wife fall in love with Anglo/Asian twin girls and become their adoptive parents. The children grow up in a world of twists and turns with multiple coincidences and synchronicity. The story takes the reader on a journey to China to Europe to America and back to China.

 

Ubell hopes the book, “filled with drama” from the internal and external challenges the daughters face, teaches readers that “There is strength in family love, women have great value in our society, with love, caring, intellect, and strength.”

 

“The Birth Mother” is available for purchase on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Birth-Mother-Seymour-Ubell-ebook/dp/B07Y718VBQ.

 

“The Birth Mother”

By Seymour Ubell

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 338 pages | ISBN 9781480875357

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 338 pages | ISBN 9781480875371

E-Book | 338 pages | ISBN 9781480875364

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Seymour Ubell has spent the past 23 years of his entrepreneurial life traveling and working in China and most of the world. He has made many Asian friends and shared in the intimacy of their lives and the history of their families. He has researched and scoured parts of Asia and the globe, adding to the authenticity of the novel. He is not an author by profession. Not having the opportunity of a college education, his knowledge came from the school of hard knocks. “The Birth Mother,” a novel, is his second book. His first, “A Life of Risks Taken” is a memoir and a 5-star rated amazon book. More information can be found on his website: www.Seymourubell.com.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
