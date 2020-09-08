Log in
News  >  Companies

‘Yes on 21' Campaign to Host ‘Celebrate Renters Rally!' - L.A. City Hall, Sept. 8th

09/08/2020 | 10:46am EDT

Join us at a socially distanced rally to show support for California renters and Proposition 21, the November statewide ballot measure on reforming rent control laws

@ Los Angeles City Hall, Tuesday, September 8th 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The YES ON PROP 21 team wants you to join us in Downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday evening, September 8th, at 5:00 p.m. to CELEBRATE RENTERS at a socially distanced rally at Los Angeles City Hall, South Lawn facing 1st Street, where mask use will be encouraged for all participants.

WHAT:

CELEBRATE RENTERS RALLY: To support for Prop. 21, the Nov. statewide rent control ballot measure and celebrate the power of California’s 17M renters!

 

WHEN:

Tuesday, September 8, 2020; 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm

 

WHERE:

Los Angeles City Hall, South Lawn, facing 1st Street

200 N. Spring Street, Los Angeles CA 90012

 

WHO:

 

  • Danza Azteca Chichimeca - Aztec dancer troupe, will open the rally with a blessing
  • René Christian Moya, campaign director, YesON21 campaign
  • Nithia Raman, candidate, Los Angeles City Council District 4
  • Elena Popp, Executive Director, Eviction Defense Network
  • Gussie Miller, Singer-Songwriter
  • KTown4All
  • Los Angeles Tenants Union
  • Chinatown Community for Equitable Development
  • Other speakers TBD

“California is home to more than 17 million renters, yet renters still have to fight against unfair evictions and huge rent increases. Today, renters and housing advocates are fighting back, with Proposition 21!” said René Christian Moya, campaign director of the Yes on 21 campaign and director of Housing Is A Human Right. “Prop. 21 will empower cities by allowing them to enact their own rent control measures or ordinances, offer renters more protections, and help stem the rising tide of homelessness. Join us at our ‘Celebrate Renters Rally’ and show corporate landlords that renters are powerful and UNITED!”

The Celebrate Renters Rally will kick off with a blessing from Danza Azteca Chichimeca- an Aztec dancer troupe, followed by speeches from elected officials who support Prop. 21 The event will feature live music, free swag, snacks, and info on Prop. 21 will be provided!

Proposition 21

When passed, Proposition 21 will remove current state law restrictions, giving cities and counties the power to implement and expand rent control policies that limit how much rents can increase each year. It would allow local communities to:

  • Expand rent control to more buildings while exempting newly constructed buildings.
  • Exempts Single-Family homeowners who own up to two homes.
  • Allow limits on rent increases when a new renter moves in.

Housing Is A Human Right (HHR) is the housing advocacy division of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), and the leading sponsor of Proposition 21.

Proposition 21 is sponsored by Homeowners & Tenants United, with significant funding by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. To learn more, visit www.yeson21ca.org and www.housinghumanright.org.


© Business Wire 2020
