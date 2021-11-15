mimik Technology and Claysol Media Labs Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation via Seamless Shift to Hybrid Edge Cloud Computing

mimik Technology, Inc., a pioneering hybrid edge cloud company, and Claysol Media Labs Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of technology solutions and services for use in a range of industries, announced that Claysol has joined the mimik partner ecosystem, a worldwide network of technology companies that specialize in hybrid edge cloud development products, tools, and services. Through the partnership, Claysol will offer mimik’s products to companies throughout India and the Middle East, providing customers in the region an integrated source for leading-edge technologies. Claysol will incorporate mimik technology to deliver solutions that address a wide variety of markets, such as aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, industrial automation, and media and entertainment, among others.

mimik has pioneered hybrid edge cloud computing to enable any computing device to act as a micro-cloud server, helping application developers run their next generation of cloud-native apps directly on smart devices. In the transition from mobile internet to this hyper-connected world, digital transformation will affect nearly every aspect of the physical world. mimik’s platform accelerates this digital transformation by modernizing most legacy apps—with no change to their complex legacy backend systems—by enabling them to deploy and run microservice-based modern features on the front end on smartphones or other smart devices.

“We are excited to expand our mimik partner network with the addition of Claysol Media Labs,” said Sam Armani, SVP - Business Development, mimik. “Claysol offers the right expertise and depth of offerings in various vertical sectors to help mimik’s customers at every stage in their digital transformation. Together, mimik and Claysol will deliver innovative solutions that will enable companies to advance their digital transformations with improved economics, performance, scalability, security, privacy, and sustainability.”

“We are pleased to partner with mimik. With this partnership, we aim to offer customers the best-in-class hybrid edge cloud technologies, enabling a smooth digital transformation journey,” said Sunil Ross, Director - Business Development, Claysol Media Labs. “At Claysol Media Labs, we cater to clients globally, offering cutting-edge solutions across varied industry verticals. Our success stories are testament to exceeding customer expectations.”

About mimik

mimik has pioneered hybrid edge cloud computing to enable any computing device to act as a cloud server to help app developers unlock the next generation of apps for the hyper-connected world. The platform includes a run-time engine for developers to develop and host microservices on all kinds of end-user devices such as smartphones, smart IoT devices, and AI-based sensors. The engine is agnostic to OS, device, networks, and public/private cloud. It is non-proprietary and works with existing standard development tools and language. mimik also provides ready-to-deploy application domain SaaS (cloud and/or edge) for a wide range of industry verticals including fintech. The mimik platform enables an edge-in versus a cloud-out approach to build applications faster and drastically reduce infrastructure cost, minimize latency, improve security and data privacy, and enable direct app-to-app communication via the standard RESTful API first and serverless microservice-driven architecture.

For more information visit: https://mimik.com and https://developer.mimik.com.

About Claysol Media Labs

Founded in 2013, Claysol Media Labs is a technology-focused company, providing end-to-end solutions for clients across the globe. The solutions offered have deep expertise in Embedded Systems & IoT, AI & Data Analytics, Automotive Solutions, Media & Entertainment, Product Engineering, Qt Design, and Cyber Security. We work towards being an ideal technology partner to clients by combining our technical expertise with creativity and refined processes. With industry-leading partners and clients, we have an extensive list of successful projects delivered over the last decade across different geographies.

For more information, please visit: https://claysol.com/.

