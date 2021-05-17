monday.com Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

monday.com Ltd. (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, announced today it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. monday.com intends to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “MNDY.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, with Allen & Company LLC and Jefferies acting as joint book-running managers. William Blair, Piper Sandler, Oppenheimer & Co., Canaccord Genuity, Cowen and Needham & Company will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 125,000 customers across over 200 industries in more than 190 countries.

