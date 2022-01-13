myAir Smart-Food Leverages AI for Stress Relief Through Functional, Personalized Nutrition

myAir Insights Offers the First Mind & Body Solution for Stress Management

Research Conducted with GARMIN Resulted in 80 Percent of Users Demonstrating Stress Reduction

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food tech startup, myAir , today announces the launch of “myAir Insights”, a breakthrough platform delivering personalized stress insights based on each user’s physiological data and cognitive state, enabling personalized mind and body solutions for stress-relief. This smart solution combines functional, plant-based nutrition with data-driven technology to create a stress management system that is unique to each user’s behavioral signature.

At CES 2022, myAir's head of stress science Professor Daniela Kaufer (UC Berkeley) will present the latest research results with GARMIN Health. The data proves myAir’s solution of personalized, functional super-plant nutrition bars paired with their behavioral platform, myAir Insights, reduces stress and improves sleep.

“The academic world reveals there is no gold standard for reducing stress, each one of us has a unique behavioral signature, and that led us to develop a holistic and personal mind and body solution,” said Professor Kaufer. “Our research in partnership with GARMIN found that 80 percent of participants who used the myAir stress-less routine daily, experienced improved stress scores in just five days and 84 percent saw improved sleep quality. It was so exciting to see participants experience a significant reduction in the duration of their stress, revealing that customized nutrition through the myAir insights AI platform can positively impact a person’s cognitive and physiological response to chronic stress.”

The most effective way to manage stress is using personalized data from your mind and body. myAir Insights connects to a wearable activity tracker or smartwatch and collects 80,000 data points per day including heart rate variability, sleep quality, energy levels and stress patterns. The platform also collects cognitive data based on a validated psychological questionnaire to analyze and create the user’s mind and body profile. Based on an individual’s profile, myAir Insights develops a personalized dashboard empowering everyone with tailored insights, tools, and behavioral challenges needed to manage their stress naturally. This includes a suggested mix of myAir super plant bars and insights that educate, motivate, and inspire you to achieve the goals you’ve set while tracking your progress. It is the first personalized, data-driven platform that empowers you to manage stress with a dynamic feedback loop.

“Instead of general best practices for stress management, you will discover YOUR best practices. Instead of how to sleep, you will discover how YOU need to sleep. Instead of what to eat, you will discover what YOU should eat”, said Rachel Yarcony, Co-founder and CEO. “Research has proven that the best way to change behavior is to attach a new habit to a current habit we already love to do. That's the reason we use healthy, functional nutrition, as the first step for creating a stress management routine.”

myAir functional nutrition bars include a proprietary mix of adaptogens (botanic extracts) and super plants proven to reduce stress. Those super plants connect with the receptors of the endocrine and autonomic nervous system to counteract the effects of stress on the central nervous system by moving the body towards homeostasis. The adaptogens and super plants are blended into healthy and tasty nutrition bars that are vegan, gluten free, made of only clean ingredients, and have less than 100 calories.

myAir super plant bars and insights are available by subscription and are delivered monthly to a consumer’s doorstep. Since stress is an ongoing problem myAir offers an ongoing solution. To take the stress assessment and learn more about how myAir is revolutionizing solutions to stress, visit myair.ai .

Media Inquiries:

Danielle Kraycik

Dani@commodditiesinc.com

About myAir

myAir smart food is an innovative, revolutionary dream come true initiated by Rachel Yarcony, a food and pharma expert. Rachel felt that as an executive manager, a mother, a caregiver to her parents, stress has become a massive burden in her life. She wanted to find a solution for chronic stress.

Together with Dovev Goldstein, a seasonal technology entrepreneur, they gathered world-leading researchers, scientists and clinical herbalists, along with a top-notch technology team, to disrupt the food industry with the first personalized nutrition solution for stress management. myAir smart food researchers team introduced the first personalized nutrition concept for stress management, creating a long-term health regime based on ongoing monitoring and rooted in data. Watch this video to learn more about myAir.

Follow us on instagram , Facebook or LinkedIn .﻿

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8739406d-e32b-4fc7-b935-2a4463f06469

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10b99fc1-332e-43a3-80e1-ce188cc722cd