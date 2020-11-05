myCUmortgage : Recognizes Credit Union Mortgage Lenders who Made their Mission Possible Nationwide

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During a year where the mortgage industry faced many uncertainties, credit unions across the country made it their mission to continue to successfully help members with home ownership. myCUmortgage recently recognized its partner credit unions for making that Mission Possible during the first-ever myCUmortgage Virtual Partner Event, held October 20-22, 2020. myCUmortgage is a leading Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) and wholly owned by Wright-Patt Credit Union.

Exemplifying the event's theme of making their Mission Possible by Facing the Mortgage Industry Head-On, 55 mortgage loan originators and credit unions received awards for doing what they do best—helping their members become and remain home owners. This record number of awards was based on the previous 12 months and recognize the number of members helped as well as the unique and innovative stories behind their successful year.

"Every year, our partner credit unions are faced with an unpredictable mortgage industry and need to find new and innovative ways to fulfill their mortgage mission," said Tonya Coon, President of myCUmortgage. "Working together to help their members with their home ownership needs, everyone at myCUmortgage is thrilled to see so many of our partner credits unions excel in challenging circumstances to make their Mission Possible. Congratulations to them all."

Partner credit unions and individual loan originators recognized by myCUmortgage include:

Most Loans Originated

Large Credit Unions : Desco Federal Credit Union, Portsmouth, Ohio

: Desco Federal Credit Union, Mid-Sized Credit Unions : Midwest Community Federal Credit Union, Defiance, Ohio

: Midwest Community Federal Credit Union, Small Credit Unions (TIE): Lake Community Federal Credit Union, Hartville, Ohio ; and Metro Employees Credit Union, Lexington, Ky.

Purchase Money Lender of the Year: Canton School Employees Federal Credit Union, Canton, Ohio

Originator of the Year: Misty Brown, Desco Federal Credit Union, Portsmouth, Ohio

Lender of the Year: Midwest Community Federal Credit Union, Defiance, Ohio

Marketer of the Year: Kane County Teachers Credit Union, Elgin, Ill.

CU Select Partner of the Year: Thrive Credit Union, Muncie, Ind.

New Partner of the Year: Astera Credit Union, Lansing, Mich.

Government Partner of the Year: Dynamic Federal Credit Union, Celina, Ohio

In addition, 42 loan originators were individually recognized for each helping over 100 members with home ownership.

One Vision Credit Union in Clarksville, Ind. was awarded the Susan Edwards Scholarship. Named after the late Susan Edwards, an employee of myCUmortgage and fierce advocate for small credit unions, the scholarship is awarded annually to a smaller credit union that demonstrates excellence in assisting members with home ownership. The scholarship funds attendance to a future myCUmortgage conference or event.

Receiving the highest individual honor that myCUmortgage awards was Tim Muffley, Mortgage Lending Manager with Desco Federal Credit Union in Portsmouth, Ohio, who won the Tim Mislansky Belief Award. The award was established and named in honor of former myCUmortgage President, Tim Mislansky. The annual award recognizes an individual with a credit union who exemplifies Mislansky's belief in the importance of living one's core values at work, home and in the community.

The 2020 Virtual Partner Conference, which was free to attend thanks to the generosity of the event sponsors, had nearly 250 registered credit union mortgage leaders representing 89 credit unions from across the United States. The event provided attending credit union representatives with the latest news, trends and tools in the mortgage industry as well as the opportunity to exchange information with fellow credit union mortgage representatives and network with industry leaders.

About myCUmortgage

myCUmortgage, a wholly owned Credit Union Service Organization of Wright-Patt Credit Union in Beavercreek, Ohio, is obsessed with helping credit union partners to be great mortgage lenders. Through exceptional leadership, comprehensive solutions, expert guidance and partner- and member-focused service, myCUmortgage delivers peace of mind to credit union partners and their members across the United States. To learn more about our mortgage-obsession, visit www.myCUmortgage.com.

