n-Lorem Foundation : Appoints Sarah Glass, Ph.D., as Chief Development Officer

Experienced research geneticist joins n-Lorem with over 20 years of experience in clinical trials and rare disease drug development and discovery

n-Lorem’s first-ever Chief Development Officer will bolster clinical efficiencies and patient centricity

n-Lorem Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides free, lifetime supplies of individualized RNA-targeted medicine to patients with ultra-rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Sarah Glass, Ph.D., as its first-ever Chief Development Officer.

Dr. Glass joins n-Lorem from Parexel, where she was the Global Head of Rare Diseases. She brings over 20 years of experience in precision medicine and rare disease drug development to the foundation across academia, pharmaceutical companies and CROs. Dr. Glass will be responsible for developing a global solution for all foundation clinical activities through strategic partnerships, implementation of the strategic plan, driving efficiencies to decrease patient and caregiver burden in clinical research, and planning and directing patient data analyses.

"The rapid progress we have made so far at n-Lorem is gratifying, and the addition of Sarah Glass is a critical step to advancing that progress even further,” said Dr. Stanley T. Crooke, Founder, CEO and Chairman of n-Lorem Foundation. “Sarah's training in genetics and experience in clinical trial management at major pharmaceuticals companies, coupled with her commitment to ultra-rare patients, will help ensure n-Lorem’s success.”

In addition to serving as n-Lorem’s Chief Development Officer, Dr. Glass is a rare disease patient advocate and volunteers as chair of the DYRK1A Medical and Scientific advisory board, an organization that holds extreme value to Dr. Glass, as it seeks to discover treatment for the same ultra-rare neurodevelopmental disease that her son was diagnosed with in October 2020.

“As a geneticist, drug developer and parent of a child with an ultra-rare genetic syndrome, n-Lorem represents the true intersection of my personal and professional passions,” said Dr. Sarah Glass, Chief Development Officer of n-Lorem Foundation. “n-Lorem is a paradigm shift in drug development towards ultra-precision medicines. By combining scientific understanding of disease causation with an established technology and charitable approach, we are pushing the limits of what exists now and developing a plan to give hope, one patient at a time.”

About n-Lorem Foundation

n-Lorem Foundation is a non-profit organization established to apply the efficiency, versatility and specificity of antisense technology to charitably provide experimental antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat patients with ultra-rare diseases (1 to 30 patients) that are the result of a single genetic defect unique to only one or very few individuals. ASOs are short strands of modified DNA that can specifically target the transcripts of a defective gene to correct the abnormality. The advantage of experimental ASO medicines is that they can be developed rapidly, inexpensively and are highly specific. n-Lorem was founded by Stanley T. Crooke, M.D., Ph.D., former chairman and CEO, and former executive chairman of the board of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, who founded Ionis Pharmaceuticals in 1989 and, through his vision and leadership, established the company as the leader in RNA-targeted therapeutics. To learn more about the n-Lorem Foundation, visit www.nlorem.org, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

