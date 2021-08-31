nuVizz : Introduces Platform 2.0 to Meet Complex Transportation and Delivery Demands Across the Supply Chain

Introduced on 10th anniversary, Platform 2.0 leverages AI and machine learning to manage the most difficult routing and scheduling issues

nuVizz, a leading network-based last mile delivery & transportation management and customer experience SaaS platform, introduces Platform 2.0, which helps organizations tackle the most challenging transportation routing and scheduling issues. Leveraging AI and machine learning, Platform 2.0 builds on the nuVizz real-time transportation visibility technology to create an intelligent delivery ecosystem that helps clients deliver next level customer service. The company also celebrates its 10-year anniversary with a newly branded website.

“The demands of the transportation and delivery ecosystem are growing daily, and we are thrilled to introduce nuVizz Platform 2.0 to bring much needed new capabilities to market,” said Guru Rao, CEO of nuVizz. “With a decade of experience, nuVizz has a depth of business and technology expertise that enables us to meet the broad-ranging needs of our hundreds of customers worldwide. Platform 2.0 leverages AI and machine learning to create an active learning and self-correcting ecosystem that delivers predictive estimated time of arrival (ETA), dynamic routing and scheduling, and advanced data-driven workflow. These build on the platform’s foundation, which increases operating efficiencies through business process automation.”

nuVizz Platform 2.0 capabilities include:

AI & ML application to intelligently route and schedule orders, helping drastically reduce the manual labor involved in the process

Industry-first active learning algorithms that take the best of both end-user business knowledge and machine learning capabilities to improve overall delivery efficiency

Quality data modules that fix common data issues at the source, reduce delivery exceptions, and improve customer service

Advanced workflow automation engine that takes away the need for manual involvement at every step of the delivery lifecycle

According to Gartner, “advances in AI and ML provide new opportunities and improvements for transportation management systems (TMSs), vehicle routing and scheduling (VRS) solutions, real-time transportation visibility platforms (RTTVP), as well as other transportation technologies.”*

Shippers, 3PLs and Transportation companies benefit from a wide-range of nuVizz Platform features:

As a network-enabled solution, it brings all stakeholders of the delivery ecosystem on a single platform with 100% real-time visibility

The advanced dynamic and real-time optimization capabilities improve asset utilization by more than 30-40%

Its self-serve appointment scheduling and customer communication modules reduce manual labor by more than 40%

As a completely automated delivery process, it eliminates paper and provides significant cost savings

The advanced billing and settlement module reduces the billing cycle by more than 50% and improves the cash cycle

Its best-in-class customer engagement capabilities improve customer satisfaction scores by more than 15 points

“Ten years ago, nuVizz set out to create a technology platform that helped move goods, services, and people more efficiently, and it has been gratifying to see that vision come to fruition,” added Guru. “This has only been possible because of the dedication of our associates and trust our customers and partners placed in us over the years. We pride ourselves in being innovative and nimble, and look forward to what the next 10 years will bring.”

View the new nuVizz brand and website. For more information about Platform 2.0, reach out to us at nuvizz.com/contact-us/

