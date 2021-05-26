Log in
o9 Solutions Commits to Science-Based Targets Pledge

05/26/2021
o9 Solutions, a premier AI-driven integrated planning and operations solution provider for the enterprise, announced today it has signed the Business Ambition for 1.5°C pledge as part of the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi). In the pledge, o9 Solutions commits to set science-based emissions reductions targets across the entire value chain that are consistent with keeping global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. o9 is also committing to a long-term target to reach net-zero emissions by no later than 2050. By taking these steps, the company shows commitment to take concrete steps to reduce its impact on the environment.

Social impact is one of o9’s core values. The company actively promotes positive change initiatives that give back to communities and encourage sustainable practices. o9 decided to respond to SBTi’s urgent call-to-action for companies to set emissions reduction in line with a 1.5°C future, backed by a global network of UN agencies, businesses, and industry leaders. It has committed to a science-based target as o9 believes that an independent, scientific approach will have the biggest impact in order to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

o9 Solutions is currently researching and gathering data on its environmental footprint, in order to understand its baseline, incl. energy usage, travel, and other commuting-related footprints. Once this step is completed, o9 will formulate new targets based on the latest scientific research on reducing environmental footprints, no later than May 2023.

Igor Rikalo, COO of o9 Solutions, said: “Social impact is a key part of the DNA of o9 Solutions. We help companies with better forecasting and decision making so that they can make better use of the Earth's resources. It is important to lead by example and that is why we have selected the Science-Based Targets initiative. We believe that decisions based on research and data are the most effective way to contribute to a positive change to our world.”

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modelling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.


