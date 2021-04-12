o9 Solutions Reports Record Annual Revenue Bookings in Q1'21

o9 Solutions Inc., a premier AI-driven integrated planning and operations solution provider for the enterprise, reported record annual recurring revenue bookings in Q1 2021, continuing the strong momentum from 2020. Software bookings grew 121% year-over-year as demand for o9’s integrated business planning platform continued to grow. The bookings growth in Q1’21 was driven almost entirely by new logo additions which included clients across industrial manufacturing, retail, apparel, and food and beverage industries.

The company also delivered a record number of global deployments to its clients during the quarter by leveraging its industry-specific reference models and realizing rapid time-to-value across complex planning workflows including demand, supply, inventory optimization, S&OP planning, and control tower.

“o9’s ‘Digital Brain’ capability is rapidly becoming a must-have for companies looking to accelerate their transition to a digital operating model,“ said Chakri Gottemukkala, CEO of o9. “On a daily basis, the complexity and volatility of demand and supply is exposing the problems with the silos in traditional operating models - leading to massive value leakage. Last quarter was no exception: The worldwide chip shortages and the Suez Canal blockage proved again that even small disruptions can have large impacts. Becoming a digital, data-driven business is an imperative for all traditional businesses in this environment and o9’s platform enables exactly that.”

“Our business fired on all cylinders during Q1 as our investments in growth and scale continue to play out. We had record SaaS booking growth in all geographies and delivered record time-to-value to our customers by leveraging innovative methodologies and delivery tools put in place over the last 12 months during the pandemic. Our partner ecosystem also continues to grow rapidly, with certified o9 platform implementers helping scale our customer deployments. We continued to invest in the massive opportunity ahead of us by welcoming 146 new o9ers last quarter, bringing our total global headcount above 1,000 strong,” said Igor Rikalo, o9’s President & COO.

o9 also announced its flagship AIM10x Global 2021, the biggest digital transformation event to date, to be held virtually April 19-21, 2021. The event will feature over 55 speakers—industry leaders and experts in planning, analytics, and digital transformation, along with 3000+ attendees worldwide. Please register here.

o9 has achieved several significant milestones year-to-date, including:

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a premier AI-driven integrated planning and operations solution provider for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modelling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210412005538/en/