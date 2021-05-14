oVertone Haircare Announces May 14 Drop of Limited Edition Conditioner Kits Celebrating Disney's “Cruella”

For a limited time only, oVertone will offer four distinct Color Conditioner Kits celebrating the wickedly unique aesthetics in the film, premiering in theatres and on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time only additional fee on May 28.

Fitting in is so last season. On May 14, oVertone will offer their most wicked Color Kits yet. Inspired by the cast of characters in Disney’s “Cruella”, each kit will allow anyone to achieve modern takes on iconic hair color looks from the film. After all, individuality and self-expression is always in fashion.

Meant to be mixed to achieve a color that’s as unique as you are, all of oVertone’s colorful conditioners are semi-permanent (meaning they will fade with each wash after discontinued use), and are 100% vegan and cruelty-free. Each Conditioner Kit is effective on any hair type and texture and is formulated with über hydrating, nourishing ingredients with absolutely no ammonia, parabens, or sulfates. Color payoff and results will vary depending on individual starting shade. Recommended starting shades are listed with each kit.

Below are descriptions of the four LIMITED-EDITION Conditioner Kits Inspired by Disney’s “Cruella”.

Black, White & Wicked Conditioner Kit ($68 USD):

De Vil by design. Steal the spotlight in this modern take on Cruella’s iconic black and blonde split tone.

Contains: One (1) 8 oz. Rich Black Coloring Conditioner One (1) 8 oz. The Remedy Colorless Hair Mask One (1) 8 oz. Purple Toning Conditioner

Perfect for achieving and maintaining a wickedly high-contrast black and blonde style

Best results on starting shades of light to platinum blonde hair

Rebel Red Conditioner Kit ($58 USD):

Crueler heads prevail. Look as bold on the outside as you are on the inside in this head-turning, deep crimson red, inspired by legend in the making, Estella.

Contains: Two (2) 8 oz. Coloring Conditioners in Extreme Red & Chocolate Brown shades

Perfect for achieving and maintaining a deep crimson shade that really makes a statement

Best results on starting shades of platinum to dark blonde hair

Breaking News Brown Conditioner Kit ($58 USD):

Get ready to make headlines in this classic cool-toned brown, inspired by style-savvy photojournalist extraordinaire, Anita Darling. Kit includes:

Two (2) 8 oz. Coloring Conditioners in Espresso Brown & Rich Black shades

Perfect for achieving and maintaining a picture-perfect dark brown shade

Best results on starting shades of neutral medium blonde to medium brown

Posh Platinum Conditioner Kit ($68 USD): Ready to pret-a-partay. Hit the runway in this ice-cold blonde shade, inspired by Cruella’s most fashionable trouble-maker, Artie. Kit includes:

Contains: One (1) 8 oz. Pastel Silver Coloring Conditioner One (1) 8 oz. The Remedy for Fine Hair Colorless Hair Mask One (1) 8 oz. Purple Toning Conditioner

Perfect for achieving and maintaining a subtle, silvery toned blonde shade that’s always en vogue.

Best results on starting shades of light to platinum blonde hair

Motivated by years of damaged and faded hair, oVertone founders Maegan Scarlett and Liora Dudar created a product they had always wanted: a semi-permanent, hair-healthy dye alternative that could both achieve and maintain head-turning hair colors. Since its launch in 2014, oVertone has become known as an industry disruptor in the hair color space, building a radically inclusive digital community, and providing consumers a means to condition their way to colorful, healthy hair. The company is headquartered in Denver. For more information or to purchase products, visit overtone.co.

Academy Award® winner Emma Stone (“La La Land”) stars in Disney’s “Cruella,” an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas’ most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. “Cruella,” which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly Haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson (“Howards End,” “Sense & Sensibility”). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella.

"Cruella" stars Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong. The film is directed by Craig Gillespie, with a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, a story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis, based upon the novel “The One Hundred and One Dalmatians” by Dodie Smith. “Cruella” is produced by Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt, and Kristin Burr, with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff, and Glenn Close serving as executive producers.

