physible GmbH : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/27/2020 | 02:28am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.11.2020 / 08:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Gert
Last name(s): Waltenbauer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Manager

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
physible GmbH

b) LEI
529900IW0CGFX0FRSM32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A2LQST9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
973.54416 EUR 11682.53 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
973.5442 EUR 11682.5300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-25; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


27.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

63732  27.11.2020 


© EQS 2020
