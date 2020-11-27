physible GmbH : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Gert
|Last name(s):
|Waltenbauer
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Debt instrument
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQST9
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|973.54416 EUR
|11682.53 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|973.5442 EUR
|11682.5300 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Frankfurt
|MIC:
|XFRA
