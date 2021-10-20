Log in
property.xyz : Raises £268,000 in Angel Seed Round to Create the Amazon of Property Investment

10/20/2021 | 04:01am EDT
Intelligent property search portal property.xyz has secured a seed round of angel investment of £268,000 from eleven, experienced investors in the fields of technology, finance and real estate.

Co-founders Robert Jones and Dr Simone Di Cola started development on property xyz in 2019, which entered a beta phase in August 2020. With the portal having been vigorously user-tested by agents, homebuilders, property investors and buy-to-let landlords the next year of the roadmap has now been announced. This includes plans to allow investors to place ‘bids’ and ‘buy now’ on properties selected by agents with both on and off-market property investments,

Creating the ‘Amazon Prime of property’, combining seamless search and frictionless purchase.

Throughout the user testing process it became clear that there is a very active community of house buyers and sellers, of an investor class, who are under-served by the existing property portals, who focus on typical homeowners.

Property xyz has a clear USP. While presenting properties for sale it also supplies all the property data investors need to make a quick decision about a purchase, all available for free.

The next stage of the roadmap lays out a path to deepening established partnerships with some of the best agents, homebuilders and data providers in the UK and growing partnerships with other proptech companies, all in service of providing property investors more options for researching and purchasing properties, seamlessly, on an intuitive platform built with modern technology.

Of all the new developments outlined in the roadmap, the ‘buy now’ and ‘bid’ features have received the most interest from buyers and agents. In the coming months, agents and homebuilders will be able to decide which properties they would like to sell early and off-market and registered buyers will be able to bid through a fully transparent process. All of this will be achieved without those agents sacrificing any control over the terms of sale.

Robert Jones, said: ‘We are delighted to announce this development. We have raised the funds, from some fantastic investors, to begin the next chapter for property xyz. What we have learned from our user feedback, we can now act on, to provide our clients with richer data and a more seamless property-buying experience. Our upcoming off-market property opportunities are particularly exciting. Genuine off-market opportunities are incredibly hard to come by and the process is often somewhat opaque. It’s great to be part of helping connecting genuine property buyers with agents in this space’

‘Our collaborative approach with agents and buyers and our technology-first approach will enable total transparency and registered buyers will coming-up be able to access high-quality off-market properties, not seen anywhere else.’


© Business Wire 2021
