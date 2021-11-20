rASKO Money Market is Coming to Binance Smart Chain - IDO Offering on DxSale Starts on the 26th of November

Log in
11/20/2021 | 06:55pm EST
London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2021) - rASKO Money Market announced IDO Offering on DxSale starts on the 26th of November. At the heart of the money market is "ASKOLend" a unique non-custodial borrow & lend multi-chain platform that was originally forked from the Compound protocol but then substantially modified to include automated risk management feature, allowing for an extensive range of crypto assets to be offered for borrowing and lending. We call it "Compound on Steroids".

The rASKO money market is built to accommodate a diverse range of lender and borrower strategies and use cases, offering multiple risk tier lending with automated liquidation tools. Any user can become a lender and borrower, create a money market for their favorite token or simply participate in the existing token asset pools already offered on the platform, including swap and farms.

The rASKO Money Market includes the rASKO "Risk Token Swap", rASKO " LP token Farms", rASKO "Borrowers' Rewards Pool" and rASKO "Cohort Farm", which provide money market participants amazing opportunities to borrow, lend, earn yields, fees and rewards.

rASKO on BSC (BEP20) token is a utility and rewards asset driving the rASKO Money Market, it also supports a deflationary token economy with monthly burn and buyback. Fixed supply is 1billion rASKO tokens which are released in stages organically to the market over time through cohort farming, earned rewards and rASKO token lender's APR. The rASKO token circulating supply will be capped at 100 million tokens at the launch of the money market, with remaining tokens held in the ASKO DAO treasury. Team token allocations will vest linearly over 24 to 36 months.

rASKO IDO Details on DxSale

IDO Date: Friday, November 26th - 29th
#DxSale IDO Rate: 58,700 rASKO per BNB
#DxSale IDO Round Starts: 26 Nov 2021 at 8:00pm UTC
#DxSale IDO Round Ends: 29 Nov 2021 at 8:00pm UTC
Minimum Contribution 0.1 BNB
Maximum Contribution 4 BNB
Liquidity Unlock Date 29 May 2022 at 8:00pm UTC
#Apeswap Listing 29 Nov 2021

Join the IDO: https://dxsale.one/app/v3/defipresale?saleID=1470&chain=BSC

ASKO public links:

https://asko.finance/
https://asko.finance/rasko
https://twitter.com/asko_official
https://t.me/Askomain
https://discord.com/invite/rYXC7KZHVD

Media Contact -
rASKO Money Market
askoteam@askofinance.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104521


© Newsfilecorp 2021
